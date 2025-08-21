‘World’s nicest judge’ Frank Caprio passes away aged 88

Frank Caprio, a retired municipal judge in United States’ Rhode Island who found online fame as a caring jurist, passed away on Monday aged 88.

Judge Caprio, host of ABC series ‘Caught in Providence’ was known for his kindness, even while serving justice. According to CNN, Caprio billed his courtroom as a place “where people and cases are met with kindness and compassion“.

“Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer,” said a post on the social media-famous judge’s Facebook account.

“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond,” the post recalled.

“His warmth, humour and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him […] In his honour, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day.”

Videos of Caprio “treating defendants with empathy and respect gained more than a billion views on social media and earned him the title of ‘the nicest judge in the world’”, Time magazine noted.

In clips posted on YouTube, Caprio is “often seen empathising with those in his courtroom”, CNN noted. “Caprio also used his fame to address issues like unequal access to the judicial system.”

In 2019, the internet sensation won the hearts of many when his interaction with a Pakistani student went viral. Caprio let off Ahmad Salman, an immigrant student, for three parking tickets.

A month later, the judge invited Salman to his family’s Sunday dinner, according to a snippet shared by the Caught in Providence show in 2022.

In a video statement, Judge Caprio’s son detailed that his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two years ago.

“It was the love and support that he received from all of you that lifted his spirits and boosted his soul to find the strength to fight on and outlive his diagnosis by a year and a half.

Caprio served as chief judge of the municipal court of Providence, Rhode Island, from 1985 to 2023, according to Time. He is survived by his wife Joyce Caprio, five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.