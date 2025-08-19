NJPMC pushes for efficient disposal of cases

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi presides over a meeting of the National Judicial Policy-Making Committee.—APP

• Sets strict timelines for resolution of different categories of land and family disputes

• Forms a commission to address delayed orders in commercial, revenue, and fiscal cases

• Urges a mechanism to produce detainees in disappearance cases within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The National Judicial Policy-Making Committee (NJPMC) on Monday specified strict and swift timelines for disposing of different categories of court cases across the country, especially land disputes, family matters and juvenile punishment cases.

The committee in its 54th meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, categorised cases and approved certain timeframe for the disposal of each. “These timelines would be considered as one of the key performance indicators in judges’ performance evaluation and would be in-built at the Dashboard,” the committee said.

To decide declaratory suit (land disputes), a 24-month deadline has been fixed. Similarly, declaratory suit (inheritance disputes) and recovery suit (public revenue/money matters) will have to be decided in 12 months. For cases of specific performance (contract enforcement), an 18-month deadline has been set. A timeframe of six months has been fixed for injunction suit (land disputes), rent cases, family suit (dissolution/dower/maintenance/guardianship) and execution petitions of family court decree; while for succession cases (uncontested) a deadline of two months has been set.

Other cases along with their respective timeframe include: execution petitions on banking court decree, execution petitions on civil court decree and criminal trial (punishment up to seven years) in 12 months; execution petitions on rent matters in three months; criminal trial (juvenile offenders) and labour cases in six months; criminal trial (punishment above seven years) in 18 months; and criminal trial (murder) in 24 months.

The committee deliberated on key policy issues, reviewed implementation of decisions from its 53rd meeting, and unanimously reiterated its resolve to strengthen institutional capacity, accelerate access to justice and ensure efficient and effective justice delivery.

Committee constituted

On strengthening the commercial litigation framework (CLC), the committee appreciated substantial progress by the high courts, acknowledging the CLC initiative as a major step towards a robust and efficient commercial litigation framework.

To address protracted litigation and injunctive orders in commercial, revenue and fiscal cases, a committee under Justice Shafi Siddiqui was constituted to formulate recommendations. The committee will examine AGP’s suggestions regarding issues arising out of Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards and place recommendations in the next meeting.

Also in the meeting, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan assured the committee that a comprehensive mechanism on enforced disappearances for ensuring production of detained persons before the magistrate concerned within 24 hours would be presented at the next sitting.

Judicial independence

The NJPMC commended high courts for formulating SOPs and emphasised adding stage-wise timelines from complaint filing to final action. It decided that all instances of extraneous influence should be reported within 24 hours and action finalised within 14 days.

SOPs should provide immediate redress measures to safeguard the dignity of the complainant judge. A reporting mechanism to the CJP was desired for information and intervention where necessary. High courts will notify SOPs and share them with the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP).

On model criminal trial courts, the committee expressed appreciation for progress by SHC and PHC, noting the efforts would enhance access to justice and timely delivery.

Regarding institutionalisation of court-annexed mediation, the committee acknowledged progress by the high courts and underscored the importance of pre-trial mediation.

The AGP assured updates on legislative intervention at federal and provincial levels about mandatory pre-trial mediation in the next meeting.

Other reforms

Agenda items concerning performance evaluation, standardised recruitment, establishment of a District Judiciary Policy Forum (DJPF), parity in terms and conditions of service and access to international exposure opportunities were taken jointly.

The NJPMC unanimously decided to include the LHC chief justice in the committee formulating recommendations on these matters, to be finalised before the next meeting.

The committee expressed satisfaction with progress on the professional excellence index, recognising it as a vital instrument for promoting professional standards and strengthening justice system effectiveness.

It desired high courts to establish accessible, user-friendly public forums at both high court and district court levels for information provision and complaint redressal.

On model civil courts, while appreciating the LHC’s efforts, the forum decided high courts may pilot the initiative for the oldest civil cases in chronological order.

High courts may determine the number of model civil courts in each district, keeping in view the target caseload. District and sessions judges may assign such cases to model civil courts under a time-bound trial regime.

On jail reforms and a national prison policy, the committee resolved to share reports of provincial sub-committees and the prison reform action plan with high courts for input. A national prison policy will be formulated and placed before the next meeting.

The forum was further sensitised to key issues to foster awareness and coordinated efforts, including suspension of sentence pending appeal under Section 426 of CrPC and repatriation of judicial officers of special courts and tribunals.

The LHC CJ assured that biometric verification at the time of institution of cases would be implemented, with progress to be placed before the committee in the next meeting.

The next meeting has been set for Oct 17.

LJCP and AJDF meeting

Separately, the CJP also chaired the 45th meeting of the LJCP, reaffirming its commitment to an accessible and equitable justice system for all citizens and emphasising unwavering dedication to judicial excellence and a fair and just society in Pakistan.

The commission reviewed implementation of decisions from its 44th meeting, particularly progress by the advisory committee for law reforms comprising the law secretary and eminent lawyers. It acknowledged the need for reforms in family laws and the CrPC, 1898, and applauded the committee’s work, expressing hope that, in consultation with stakeholders, it will suggest viable recommendations to improve service delivery in family dispute and criminal matters.

The commission approved the annual accounts of the Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF) for FY 2024-25.

For institutional development and to enhance LJCP performance, it constituted a committee to review LJCP Employees Service Rules of 1992 and suggest reforms to enhance administrative efficiency and enable performance management.

Meanwhile, the AJDF governing body thanked the federal government for a grant of Rs2billion.

The contribution will be utilised for advancing women-centric facilities in courts, solarisation of judicial complexes, provision of clean drinking water and establishment of e-libraries in courts across the country, with a special focus on underdeveloped and remote districts.

The forum verified annual accounts of the fund for 2024-25 and approved significant projects and allocations aimed at strengthening the justice sector by focusing on litigant facilities.

The governing body approved projects of the High Court of Sindh and High Court of Balochistan amounting to over Rs631million, emphasising women-centric facilities within court premises to provide a safe, accessible and inclusive environment for female litigants.

Approval was also granted for projects of the Sindh, Lahore, Balochistan and Peshawar high courts under the Underdeveloped Regions Window amounting to Rs317m, including solarisation of courts to ensure uninterrupted power and the establishment of modern e-libraries in remote and underdeveloped districts.

The governing body sanctioned various training programs for the federal and provincial judicial academies.

