E-Paper | May 07, 2025

CJP seeks resolution on missing persons at next NJPMC moot

Nasir Iqbal Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 10:49am

ISLAMABAD: The National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) will meet on May 26 to develop a policy aimed at creating an institutional response to the emotive and chronic issue of enforced disappearances in the country, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi said on Tuesday.

“I have engaged the government on the subject, the response of which is still awaited but when received will be placed before the chief justices of the high courts during the NJPMC meeting along with suggestions from the lawyers community as well as the response of the intelligence agencies,” CJP Afridi said during an interaction with members of the Press Association of the Supreme Court (PAS) at the Supreme Court Building.

The CJP said the purpose is “to resolve the missing persons issue and to deal with the future cases by the high courts,” adding “there should be a closure of this issue for all times to come.” He assured the media he was open to suggestions from journalists and said the missing persons issue will always be the first agenda item for future NJPMC meetings.

Apex court pushing for paperless system, will discourage hard copy petitions from June 15

In a move to promote a paperless system, the CJP announced that from June 15, the Supreme Court will discourage receiving petitions in hard copy and encourage soft copy submissions. This will also help in developing a database of cases for efficient case management.

Regarding the transfer of three judges to the Islamabad High Court, the CJP said he would adhere to his earlier opinion and consent but believed “the seniority of transferred judges from one high court to another should start from the bottom.”

The CJP refrained from commenting on the 26th amendment, noting it was subjudice before the Constitutional Bench.

“We should be careful to comment on such matters since the Parliament was supposed to make laws and bring constitutional amendments, which we should respect until the amendment was taken back by the parliament or struck down by the courts,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unexpected move
07 May, 2025

Unexpected move

THE market did not anticipate it. And only a handful of analysts thought the State Bank would slash borrowing costs...
Cleaning up
07 May, 2025

Cleaning up

THE World Bank’s red alert — that global waste may rise by 73pc by 2050 — spells trouble for countries like...
Israel unleashed
07 May, 2025

Israel unleashed

ISRAEL’S rogue behaviour — attacking the Arab population in the occupied Palestinian territories as well as its...
United front
Updated 06 May, 2025

United front

The state, on its part, should continue efforts to include the PTI in consultations to evolve a national response based on collective input.
Coercive tax powers
06 May, 2025

Coercive tax powers

THE amendments to the tax laws giving vast coercive powers to the FBR, and allowing it to circumvent existing laws...
Blocked online
06 May, 2025

Blocked online

CITIZENS of India are welcome to join the VPN club. With New Delhi left looking rather sheepish after jumping the ...