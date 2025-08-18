Villages on the banks of Sutlej, Ravi, Indus brace for flooding

SAHIWAL / NAROWAL / OKARA / DERA GHAZI KHAN: Villages near the river banks of the Sutlej, Ravi and Indus are at risk of flooding due to the increasing water levels, whereas local administrations have started taking precautionary measures in adjoining areas.

The Baein and Auj drains at the river Ravi have started overflowing, and hundreds of acres of land have been submerged. Land erosion is being reported near Chak Jamil, Fatehpur, Shahpur and Chanjhora villages due to the floodwater. Water level in Ravi has risen from 12,000 cusecs to 51,400 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 rescued 68 people trapped in the floodwater due to flooding in the rain drain flowing into the Shakargarh tehsil. Of these, eight citizens were trapped near village Dinpur and 60 were rescued near village Sikmal. The local administration has setup 15 flood relief camps on the banks of River and its rainwater drains.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza said that the situation on the banks of Ravi and its rain drains was under control. He said that all the departments of the district administration were on high alert.

The river Sutlej is experiencing a low to mid-level flood and dozens of villages near the Baba Farid Bridge protective embankment on the Pakpattan-Minchanabad Road are at risk of flooding.

Local villagers report land erosion at the embankment on the river’s right bank. Villages in Pakpattan and Minchanabad tehsil of Bahawalnagar are at risk of flooding. Locals fear the floodwater could damage surrounding villages, including Malik Bahwal, Mir Khan, Shahou Moor, Naveed Khan Goun and water could also reach the shrine of Chan Pir in Pakpattan. Pakpattan Assistant Commissioner Rab Dino Maitlo told Dawn via phone that the situation in Pakpattan was under control.

However, villagers near Baba Farid Bridge have reportedly begun reinforcing the embankment on a self-help basis. Meanwhile, local administration has set up eight flood relief camps in the area and Rescue 1122 personnel are advising villagers to relocate along with their livestock to safer areas.

At Head Sulemanki on Sutlej, water flow has risen to 60,000 cusecs after a flow of 2,0000 cusecs in the last 24 hours. Okara Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Usman Javed and District Police Officer Muhammad Rashid Hidayat visited Head Sulemanki to gauge the situation.

They were told that relief camps had been established and officials of health, livestock and Rescue 1122 were performing their duties. The camps had been stocked with medicines and food, and cattle fodder had also been arranged at the camps. Announcements were being made from local mosques at localities on the banks of the river to vacate the area.

At Taunsa Barrage, Dera Ghazi Khan the inflow of water in Indus was recorded at 420,000 cusecs while the outflow was 417,000 cusecs on Sunday morning. Populations from low-lying riverine areas have been evacuated and flood relief camps have been established.

Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry chaired a meeting to review the situation. The meeting was informed that two major spells of rain were expected by August 23, which could increase the water levels in the river and could also cause hill torrents. The commissioner said the situation was under control and all departments were on high alert. The commissioner directed deputy commissioners and relevant officials to ensure availability of de-watering machines to deal with possible urban flooding.

He further directed to ensure availability of livestock vaccination, fodder, and anti-snakebite vaccines. Strict enforcement of the ban on boating and swimming in rivers and streams was also ordered, with mandatory use of life jackets for emergency boatmen.

