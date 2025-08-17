Condolences pour in from world over after deadly KP floods

ISLAMABAD: World leaders have offered condolences and pledged support following devastating floods in northern Pakistan that have left hundreds dead and caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia expressed “heartfelt condolences and sympathies” to the government and people of Pakistan over the loss of lives from floods and torrential rains.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said the Kingdom stood “in full solidarity” with Pakistan during this “tragic natural disaster” and extended support to the families of the victims, along with best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also conveyed “deep sorrow” over the loss of life, offering condolences to the government and people of Pakistan. Turkiye reaffirmed its solidarity with Pakistan and extended sympathies to bereaved families.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, announced Iran’s readiness to assist in flood relief efforts.

He expressed support for Pakistan and offered humanitarian assistance to ease the suffering of those affected, also wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

US chargé d’affaires in Pakistan, Natalie Baker, extended condolences to the affected families. “My team and I stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time,” she said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a condolence letter to President Asif Ali Zardari, expressing grief over the loss of lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru offered condolences to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives and destruction caused by the floods in northern Pakistan. In a statement issued by the Japanese Embassy in Islamabad, he prayed for the souls of the victims, extended condolences to their families and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2025