E-Paper | August 17, 2025

Solano arrives to take over as Pakistan coach

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published August 17, 2025 Updated August 17, 2025 11:02am
Head Coach of the Pakistan National and Under-23 Football Team, Nolberto Solano, arrived at the Football House in Lahore on Saturday. — Photo via X/@TheRealPFF
Head Coach of the Pakistan National and Under-23 Football Team, Nolberto Solano, arrived at the Football House in Lahore on Saturday. — Photo via X/@TheRealPFF

KARACHI: Newcastle United cult hero Nolberto Solano landed in Pakistan on Saturday, being garlanded upon his arrival at the Pakistan Football Federation headquarters in Lahore after taking over as the head coach of the national senior and under-23 teams.

The Peruvian wing wizard dazzled during his time in the English Premier League but the highlight of his coaching career came back in 2018 when, as assistant coach, he took his home country to their first World Cup finals in 36 years.

“We need to work really had to make Pakistan competitive at international level,” Solano said in an in-house PFF interview. “My ambition is like everyone in the federation. We want to have a solid foundation and build a competitive league that allows the talent in the country the opportunity to play.”

Solano stressed he wanted to build a solid team that would play attacking football “to win games”.

His first assignment comes next month when Pakistan face hosts Cambodia, Iraq and Oman in Group ‘G’ in the qualifiers for the 2026 AFC Under-23 Asian Cup.

“We need to focus and have a strong mentality,” he said. “We need to go to Cambodia and try to qualify [for the tournament finals].”

The 50-year-old said as a coach he will not stick to strict philosophy but use a formation that utilises the strengths of his players best.

“I believe we can play different systems depending upon the players. We will know their strengths when we begin training.”

The camp for the Under-23 probables begins in Abbottabad from Sunday.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2025

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unprepared nation
Updated 17 Aug, 2025

Unprepared nation

The floods of 2010, 2022 and now 2025 mark an unbroken chain of escalating disasters.
Auto committee
17 Aug, 2025

Auto committee

ON the face of it, the commerce ministry’s decision to constitute a ‘dedicated’ committee to address the...
Relentless bigotry
17 Aug, 2025

Relentless bigotry

THE dream of transforming Pakistan into a just and progressive nation will remain unfulfilled unless the prevailing...
Thin ice
Updated 16 Aug, 2025

Thin ice

One can only hope the political class has realised it has been skating on thin ice.
Silent threat
16 Aug, 2025

Silent threat

PAKISTAN’S struggle with diabetes, predominantly the type 2 variety, has reached alarming levels. Experts warn ...
Israeli rapacity
Updated 16 Aug, 2025

Israeli rapacity

IN the midst of the Gaza genocide, Israel has announced plans to build more illegal settlements in the occupied West...