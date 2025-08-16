E-Paper | August 16, 2025

300 booked, 25 held for attacks on Ahmadi worship places in Faisalabad

Imran Gabol Published August 16, 2025
A TLP-led mob sets an Ahmadi worship place on fire in Faisalabad on Aug 13, 2025.
• Two FIRs registered; 47 suspects named, 300 remain unidentified
• Minarets of worship places torn down, one set ablaze; nearby homes also attacked
• HRCP calls for strict action on hate speech

LAHORE: Dijikot police have registered two cases against 300 people on terrorism charges for setting two worship places of the Ahmadi community on fire in Faisalabad, on the eve of Independence Day.

As many as 47 men were nominated, while 300 others remain unidentified in both cases. The cases were registered under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and sections 295, 425, 446, 380, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIRs, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ticket-holder Hafiz Rafaqat led the mob, which was armed with rods and bricks. The attackers gathered outside one of the larger Ahmadi worship places and pelted it with bricks. Members of the community who tried to resist were severely beaten, leaving several injured.

The mob, under the cover of Independence Day processions, delivered hate speeches and incited violence against the Ahmadiyya community. At 275-Kartarpur, they targeted two Ahmadi worship places, tearing down the minarets and completely setting on them ablaze. These worship places had been built before 1984.

The attackers also targeted nearby Ahmadi homes, hurling stones that shattered windows and terrified families, injuring several residents.

Ahmadiyya community spokesperson Aamir Mahmood condemned the attacks, stating that community members had been celebrating Independence Day when the mob struck. “This is not the freedom Pakistan’s founders envisioned. Until those who commit such acts face justice, intolerance will grow. Authorities must act swiftly to protect all citizens,” he said.

He demanded strict action against the people involved in the attack and called for adequate protection for the Ahmadiyya community.

Faisalabad City Police Officer Sah­ibzada Bilal Omer was not available for comment.

However, another police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Dawn that 25 people had been arrested in the case and efforts were underway to arrest the rest.

The police official did not reveal the names of the arrested persons and confirm whether they were among the nominated suspects.

Just a day ago, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had deplored the recent derogatory remarks made by a cleric against places of worship belonging to non-Muslim communities, including Christians.

“We urge the state to ensure accountability for hate speech in all its forms by implementing the 2014 Supreme Court judgement and call on civil society to reject narratives that endanger peaceful coexistence and equal citizenship,” the statement concluded.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2025

