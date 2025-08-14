E-Paper | August 14, 2025

Diesel likely to see Rs11.5 cut, petrol faces slight hike

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 14, 2025 Updated August 14, 2025 10:32am

ISLAMABAD: The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is likely to fall by about Rs11.50 per litre, while petrol may see an increase of Rs1.40 per litre for the next fortnight beginning Aug 16, driven by shifts in the global market and exchange rate movements.

Based on current tax rates, informed sources said the ex-depot price of HSD is estimated to decline by around 4pc, depending on final calculations, while petrol could rise by about 0.5pc.

International petrol prices inched up by 15 cents per barrel over the past fortnight, while diesel rates fell by about $4.5 per barrel. The rupee also appreciated slightly against the dollar.

The current ex-depot petrol price stands at Rs264.61 per litre, following a Rs7.54 per litre cut on August 1. This came after cumulative hikes of Rs20 per litre in the previous four fortnights since May 15. Petrol, used mainly in private cars, small vehicles, rickshaws and two-wheelers, directly impacts the budgets of middle- and lower-middle-income groups.

HSD is presently priced at Rs285.83 per litre, after an almost Rs27 per litre surge since May 15, including a minor Rs1.48 per litre cut earlier this month. The fuel powers most of the transport sector — from trucks and buses to trains, tractors, tube-wells and threshers — and has a strong inflationary effect, particularly on the prices of vegetables and other essential goods. Transport fares have already risen in response to earlier price hikes and rarely come down.

Kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) prices are expected to drop by about Rs6 and Rs7 per litre, respectively.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

If the Quaid came home

If the Quaid came home

Asad Rahim Khan
If indeed the Quaid came home, he’d have found freedom in recession. We know this not from speculation, but from decades of documentary record.

Opinion

Editorial

Devolution debate
Updated 14 Aug, 2025

Devolution debate

Centre and provinces must engage in meaningful discussions to devolve powers and transfer fiscal resources further down to the third tier of governance.
Soft target
14 Aug, 2025

Soft target

IT must, no doubt, be deeply troubling to the state that terrorist outfits have taken to repeatedly targeting the...
Defeated again
14 Aug, 2025

Defeated again

WHEN it ended, Pakistan’s victory in the opening One-day International against the West Indies seemed like a...
Deep mistrust
Updated 13 Aug, 2025

Deep mistrust

India should particularly act with restraint, as sensationalist allegations can lead to further deterioration in ties, and may even trigger renewed conflict.
Displaced again
13 Aug, 2025

Displaced again

WITH the resumption of Operation Sarbakaf, the people of Bajaur are reeling once more. It is not just a military...
Locked away
13 Aug, 2025

Locked away

THE state’s failure to devise legal safeguards and policies for consular protections is frequently reflected in...