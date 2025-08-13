Final charge sheet filed in Mustafa Amir murder case

KARACHI: After a lapse of two months, police have submitted a final charge sheet in the Mustafa Amir murder case before an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

An interim charge sheet was filed in May against prime suspect Armaghan Qureshi and Sheraz alias Shavez Bukhari.

In the final document, the investigating officer (IO) Muhammad Ali said that the last known location of the victim and the two suspects was the house of Armaghan in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

He said the victim, Mustafa, had informed his friend Rafay over the phone before going to the house of the prime suspect. Rafay’s statement had been recorded, he added.

The IO stated that blood collected from Armaghan’s house allegedly matched samples taken from the body recovered from a car in the Hub area.

The report claimed that CCTV footage had been recovered showing the individuals cleaning Mustafa’s bloodstains from a carpet.

According to him, pending forensic reports from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency had since been received, confirming that the CCTV footage was unedited and had not been tampered with.

