E-Paper | March 20, 2025

Mustafa Amir murder case: Police arrest father of Armaghan, recover drugs, weapons from him

Sumair Abdullah Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 04:42pm
Police arrest the father of Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, on Thursday. — Karachi Police/ Facebook
Police arrest the father of Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, on Thursday. — Karachi Police/ Facebook

Police on Thursday arrested Kamran Qureshi, father of Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, and recovered drugs and weapons from his possession, according to a statement.

Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. Police said they stuffed his body in his car’s trunk and torched it in Hub, Balochistan.

Last month, police arrested Armaghan for injuring officers while resisting detention. His friend Sheraz aka Shavez Bukhari was remanded by an ATC. On Tuesday, the prosecution told an ATC that Armaghan confessed to killing Amir.

According to a statement by the Anti-Violence Crime Cell (AVCC) and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Qureshi’s arrest comes amid a police crackdown against drug dealers ordered by the CIA Deputy Inspector General of Police and AVCC Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anil Haider.

“Acting on a tip-off police arrested Qureshi from house no 35, 7th Street, Khayaben-e-Momin, DHA Phase 5, Gizri, Karachi,” according to the statement.

It added that the police recovered 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) from Qureshi’s possession, along with a 9MM pistol, two magazines, and 10 bullets.

A case has been registered against him under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act and possession of unlicensed weapons. An investigation is also underway, the statement concluded.

