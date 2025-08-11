E-Paper | August 11, 2025

Award-winning Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif, 3 colleagues killed in targeted Israeli airstrike

Reuters Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 01:03pm
This screen grab taken from AFPTV on August 11, 2025 shows Al-Jazeera’s Anas al-Sharif speaking during an AFP interview in Gaza City on August 1, 2024. — AFP/File
This screen grab taken from AFPTV on August 11, 2025 shows Al-Jazeera’s Anas al-Sharif speaking during an AFP interview in Gaza City on August 1, 2024. — AFP/File

Prominent Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif, who had previously been threatened by Israel, was among four colleagues in an Israeli airstrike on Sunday, in an attack widely condemned by media and rights groups.

Israel’s military said it targeted and killed Al Sharif, alleging he had “headed a Hamas cell and was involved in rocket attacks against Israel”.

Al Jazeera rejected the claim and said that before his death, Al Sharif had also dismissed earlier claims by Israel that he was connected to Hamas.

Al Sharif, aged 28, was among a group of four Al Jazeera journalists and an assistant who died in a strike on a tent near Shifa Hospital in eastern Gaza City, Gaza officials and Al Jazeera said. An official at the hospital said two other people were also killed in the strike.

Calling Al Sharif “one of Gaza’s bravest journalists”, Al Jazeera said the attack was a “desperate attempt to silence voices in anticipation of the occupation of Gaza”.

The other journalists killed were Mohammed Qreiqeh, photographers Ibrahim Al Thaher, and Mohamed Nofal and Mohammed Noufal.

Al Sharif was previously part of a Reuters team, which in 2024 won a Pulitzer Prize in the category of Breaking News Photography for coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Israeli military said in a statement that Al Sharif was the head of a Hamas cell and “was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF (Israeli) troops,” citing intelligence and documents found in Gaza as evidence.

Journalists’ groups and Al Jazeera denounced the killings.

A press freedom group and a United Nations expert previously warned that Al Sharif’s life was in danger due to his reporting from Gaza. UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan said last month that Israel’s claims against him were unsubstantiated.

Al Jazeera said Al Sharif had left a social media message to be posted in the event of his death that read, “…I never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or misrepresentation, hoping that God would witness those who remained silent.”

Last October, Israel’s military had named Al Sharif as one of six Gaza journalists it alleged were members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, citing documents it said showed lists of people who completed training courses and salaries.

Al Jazeera categorically rejects the Israeli occupation forces’ portrayal of our journalists as terrorists and denounces their use of fabricated evidence, the network said in a statement at the time.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which in July urged the international community to protect Al Sharif, said in a statement that Israel had failed to provide any evidence to back up its allegations against him.

Israel’s pattern of labelling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom, said Sara Qudah, CPJ’s director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Al Sharif, whose X account showed more than 500,000 followers, posted on the platform minutes before his death that Israel had been intensely bombarding Gaza City for more than two hours.

Hamas said the killing may signal the start of an Israeli offensive.

“The assassination of journalists and the intimidation of those who remain paves the way for a major crime that the occupation is planning to commit in Gaza City,” Hamas said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he would launch a new offensive to dismantle Hamas strongholds in Gaza, where a hunger crisis is escalating after 22 months of conflict.

“Anas Al Sharif and his colleagues were among the last remaining voices in Gaza conveying the tragic reality to the world,” Al Jazeera said.

The Gaza government media office said 237 journalists have been killed since the war started on October 7, 2023. The Committee to Protect Journalists said at least 186 journalists have been killed in the Gaza conflict.

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza indifference
Updated 11 Aug, 2025

Gaza indifference

Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.
E-vehicle incentive
11 Aug, 2025

E-vehicle incentive

THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...
Fire hazards
11 Aug, 2025

Fire hazards

CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...
Tribunal delays
Updated 10 Aug, 2025

Tribunal delays

ECP has felt no compulsion to prod them along in their work, even though the legal deadlines under which they are supposed to operate have long elapsed.
Global plastic treaty
10 Aug, 2025

Global plastic treaty

THE world has embarked on a serious attempt to tackle the escalating plastic pollution crisis with talks organised ...
Peca and journalists
10 Aug, 2025

Peca and journalists

IT is some comfort that some lawmakers have at least taken notice. Last week, the Senate Standing Committee on...