Lowi Mamund villagers flee to safer areas fearing another operation

BAJAUR: Scores of people from various localities in the restive Lowi Mamund tehsil have left their homes as displacement of area residents to safer places continues for the second consecutive day on Sunday, amid possibility of operation to be launched against militants by members of security forces.

Local residents and volunteers of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) told Dawn on Sunday that though displacement of residents from 16 areas of Lowi Mamund, including Tarkhoo, Irab, Gat, Agra, Khurchai, Dawagai, Kalan, Legharai, Kitkot, Gillai, Nakhtar, Zarai, Dambarai, Amanato and Zagai, began on Saturday, hours after talks between local militant commanders and Bajaur Amn Jirga for their return to Afghanistan hit a snag on Friday at their final meeting.

However, according to them, the exodus of people from these areas to different localities, mostly within the district saw a significant surge on Sunday, after members of the Bajaur Aman Jirga directed them to shift to safer areas on Saturday night.

Roads and pathways connecting 16 areas of restive Mamund tehsil remained congested with vehicles transporting residents and their belongings to safer areas throughout the day, said Sanaullah, a senior volunteer of Alkhidmat Foundation.

Significant rise in exodus seen after Bajaur peace jirga

According to reports, people of a number of areas of Mamund tehsil, including Damadola, Matoo, Inam Khooro Chinagi, left their homes on Sunday and moved to safer areas.

Most of the residents complained that the government had not provided them transport and accommodation. We expected from the provincial government and district administration to provide free transport to us in this difficult time, but the government had failed to do so,“ they added.

Some fleeing residents also complained of being overcharged by transporters with fares reportedly much higher than usual.

’’A driver demanded Rs20,000 for a trip from Inam Khooro Chinagi to Sheikh Kalley in Khar tehsil, Rs16,000 more than the normal fare,“ said Haidar Khan.

There is no official count of the people displaced from their native areas over the past two days, but NGOs said around 2,000 families have been displaced since Saturday.

Taking to Dawn, they said that around 1,000 families have registered with their relief camps while as many families have shifted to other places without registration.

Sources in the district administration and NGOs said that most of the displaced people had relocated within the district, with some taking shelter in homes, educational institutions and government buildings.

A district administration official told Dawn on Sunday, that 107 educational institutions, mostly in Khar tehsil, have been designated as shelters for displaced people, offering basic facilities.

Meanwhile, the district administration made arran­gements on Sunday to accommodate displaced persons with basic facilities.

According to a statement, the arrangements were finalised during a meeting of senior officials of the district administration with the representatives of NGOs in Khar.

It said the meeting was presided over by Assistant Commissioner Dr Sadiq Ali.

It further said that necessary directions were issued to participants of the meeting. The participants were told to make proper arrangements for the displaced families, adjusting them with their relatives, government facilities, private schools and at the sports stadium.

The meeting requested to the heads of NGOs to strengthen coordination to help maximum number of people in different areas.

The meeting also instructed the officials of the district education department, principals of colleges and private school owners to manage the influx of the families on priority basis.

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2025