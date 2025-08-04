‘Shameless actions’: Pakistan condemns Israeli ministers storming Al-Aqsa mosque

Pakistan on Monday unequivocally condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by Israeli ministers, accompanied by settler groups and shielded by Israeli police, calling Tel Aviv out for its “shameless actions which are inflaming tensions in Palestine and the wider region.”

Early on Sunday, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led a large group of illegal settlers in a provocative march and mass incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, coinciding with the Jewish commemoration of Tisha B’Av, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, at least 1,251 illegal Israeli settlers stormed the mosque compound in the morning hours, performing Talmudic rituals, singing, and dancing under heavy police protection.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam after Makkah and Madina. Under a delicate decades-old “status quo” arrangement with Muslim authorities, the Al-Aqsa compound is administered by a Jordanian religious foundation, and Jews can visit but may not pray there.

“This sacrilege against one of Islam’s holiest sites is not only an affront to the faith of over a billion Muslims but also a direct assault on international law and the collective conscience of humanity,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.

He said that such systematic provocations by the occupying power, coupled with reckless calls for annexation, imperilled the prospects for peace.

The prime minister said that Israel’s “shameless actions” were deliberately inflaming tensions in Palestine and the wider region, pushing the Middle East closer to further instability and conflict.

“Pakistan reiterates its urgent call for an immediate ceasefire, an end to all acts of aggression, and the revival of a credible peace process leading to an independent and viable State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions,” PM Shehbaz added.

The Foreign Office also issued a separate statement to condemn the Israeli move.

“The presence and statements of senior Israeli officials, and the repugnant declaration that ‘the Temple Mount is ours,’ are a dangerous and deliberate attempt to provoke religious sentiments across the world, escalate tensions, and alter the status of Al‑Aqsa Mosque,” the statement said.

It said that Israel’s expansionist attempts were a deliberate effort to destabilise the region and sabotage any meaningful path to peace.

“These provocations risk igniting a catastrophic spiral of violence across the region.”

The world, it continued, must not remain silent in the face of such systemic, illegal, inhumane, and unlawful aggression. Such actions constitute a blatant violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws, the United Nations Charter, as well as various UN and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Resolutions.

“We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take immediate and concrete steps to hold Israel accountable for its illegal actions and to protect the religious sanctity of Al‑Aqsa Mosque and the rights of the Palestinian people, in particular the right to self-determination.

“Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the creation of a sovereign, independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian State based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 60,839 and injuring nearly 149,000 Palestinians, per the Palestinian health ministry. Bombardments have also destroyed 88 per cent of the Gaza Strip, according to the Gaza Media Office.

Pakistan has consistently raised its voice for the people of Palestine, calling for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Last month, Pakistan urged the UNSC not to remain “a bystander” amid the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

On July 29, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said the Israel-Palestine question was a “test case” for the UN and the world as he addressed a high-level conference on the two-state solution in New York.

With input from Reuters.