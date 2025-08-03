Indian army officer booked for assaulting staff at Srinagar Airport: local media

An Indian army officer on Sunday was booked for allegedly assaulting four airport employees at Srinagar Airport on July 26 after they asked him to pay an excess baggage fee, Indian outlet The Times of India (TOI) reported.

The passenger, flying from Srinagar to Delhi, left the staff with severe injuries after allegedly attacking them with punches, kicks and even a queue stand.

“The airline says its staff members ‘suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries’,” TOI reported.

The outlet added that the passenger was carrying two pieces of cabin luggage weighing 16 kilogrammes — more than double the allowed 7kg limit. When asked to pay a baggage fee by airline staff, he “refused and forcefully boarded the aerobridge without completing the boarding process”.

“He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) official,” TOI reported, quoting a spokesperson for Indian airline SpiceJet. “At the gate, the passenger grew increasingly aggressive and physically assaulted four members of the SpiceJet ground staff.

“One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor, but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee,” the spokesperson continued.

“Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted.”

According to the spokesperson, the injured staff were rushed to the hospital, where they are still receiving treatment for their injuries.

“The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel [sic] and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on July 26 has come to the notice of the Indian Army,” TOI reported quoting a statement from the Indian military.

“The Indian Army is committed to uphold highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case.”

Meanwhile, SpiceJet, which registered a first information report (FIR) with the local police, said it has initiated the process to put the passenger on the no-fly list.

“SpiceJet has written to the aviation ministry, appraising them about the murderous assault on its staff and has requested appropriate action against the passenger,” the airline’s spokesperson said.

“The airline has secured the CCTV footage of the incident from the airport authorities and handed it over to the police.”

According to Indian daily The Hindu, the officer, a lieutenant colonel, was nominated in an FIR registered at Budgam police station.