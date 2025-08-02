CM Gandapur hosts first in a series of jirgas on KP’s law and order

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday hosted the first of several jirgas on restoring law and order in the province.

KP has been gripped by a deteriorating security situation amid terrorist attacks that have left residents demanding peace while opposing military operations due to collateral damage. CM Gandapur announced earlier this week that a series of jirgas would be convened to decide on future steps on a wide array of concerns among the province’s residents.

In a post on X, a statement from the CM Office said that the regional jirgas began today and were attended by tribal elders and elected public representatives from the Khyber and Orakzai districts, as well as representatives from the tribal subdivisions of Darra Adam Khel and Hassan Khel.

It added that 150 tribal elders from the aforementioned areas, six MPAs, three MNAs and one senator participated in the jirga.

The statement added that the CM’s adviser on information, the KP chief secretary, inspector general of police and commissioners and deputy commissioners were also present in the jirga.

The statement listed down the recommendations made by the jirga, such as ensuring unity against terrorism to restore peace, as well as declaring that displacement amid the ongoing military operation was “unacceptable under any circumstances”.

“Development is linked to peace and it will accelerate when peace is restored,” the statement said. “No one has asked for any resources of the province, including minerals, nor has it been given to anyone, nor will it be given to anyone.

“Tribal elders have recommended to the federal government that arrangements should be made to send a jirga of the provincial government and tribal elders for negotiations with Afghanistan,” the statement added.

The statement said that the jirga should receive resources and cooperation to achieve this, adding that the next regional jirga would be held in the Mohmand and Bajaur districts. A third jirga would be held in North and South Waziristan, while the fourth would be convened in Kurram district.

No dates were given for the jirgas in this statement.

“Immediately after the regional jirgas, a grand jirga will be held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister,” the statement added.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan group ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier this week, security forces, backed by gunship helicopters and artillery, launched ‘Operation Sarbakaf’ against terrorists in Lowi Mamund tehsil and imposed a three-day curfew in the region.

According to a notification, the administration imposed restrictions on all kinds of movement in 16 areas of Lowi Mamund on the recommendation of the district intelligence coordination committee.

The provincial government has opposed the newly launched military operation in Bajaur unless it is taken into confidence by the Centre and has vowed to lift the curfew.

Although not confirmed officially by security forces, sources said that at least four terrorists were killed, around 12 were wounded, and about 10 were captured alive in different areas of the Lowi Mamund tehsil. Locals also claimed that a child was among two civilians who died, and eight others, including two minors and a woman, were wounded in clashes between security forces and terrorists.