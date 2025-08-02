E-Paper | August 02, 2025

GB traders vow to continue protest at Pak-China border

Jamil Nagri Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 10:56am
Traders continue their protest for a 23rd consecutive day in GB, blocking the Karakoram Highway, on Aug 1, 2025. — Photo via author
Traders continue their protest for a 23rd consecutive day in GB, blocking the Karakoram Highway, on Aug 1, 2025. — Photo via author
Traders continue their protest for a 23rd consecutive day in GB, blocking the Karakoram Highway, on Aug 1, 2025. — Photo via author
Traders continue their protest for a 23rd consecutive day in GB, blocking the Karakoram Highway, on Aug 1, 2025. — Photo via author

GILGIT: Traders in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Friday continued their protest for a 23rd consecutive day, blocking a key trade route with China and vowing to continue until the government scraps federal taxes they call illegal.

The protest on the Karakoram Highway has halted all Pakistan-China trade and travel through the border crossing, leaving thousands of people, including Chinese nationals and foreign tourists, stranded in the area.

Protesters, who have gained the support of local political, youth and religious parties, argue that the region’s disputed constitutional status exempts it from federal taxation.

“The federal government is reluctant to solve the genuine demands of local people,” said Mohammad Ishaq, one of the protest organisers.

Protesters argue that federal taxes are illegal due to region’s disputed status

“They are just demanding how federal taxes can be collected from the people who are not constitutional citizens of Pakistan and the region is a disputed status area.”

He added that protesting traders would not back down from their “principle stance of “No taxation without representation”.

The tax dispute has paralysed the local economy for the last eight months, rendering thousands jobless, including transporters, hotel owners, shopkeepers and customs agents.

Ayub Waziri, a member of the GB Assembly, said the issue extends beyond the trading community.

“This is an issue of the GB people,” Waziri said, explaining that because the region is not constitutionally part of Pakistan, all federal taxes imposed there are illegal.

Mr Waziri said that during the last year negotiations, officials from the Federal Board of Revenue had admitted that GB falls in a “non-tariff zone”.

He said the federal government has since formed a committee to resolve the issue and that the GB government is acting as a mediator.

The protest movement intensified on Friday as hundreds of people in rallies from multiple areas joined the blockade to show solidarity.

“The protest movement has awakened GB people for their rights,” said Moulana Sharfuddin, a leader of Tanzeem Ahl-i-Sunnat wal Jamat, GB, expressing his support.

Protesters claim the standoff has left them victims of federal policies.

Ahmed Nabi, a protester, told Dawn that billions of rupees worth of items imported through the Sost Dry Port have been held up for the last month.

He said many items have expired, while others stored in the open have been damaged by rain because Pakistan Customs officials are not clearing local consignments.

Javed Hussain, another organiser, alleged that speedy clearance of goods is “allowed to only a handful of people”.

“The economic exploitation of local people will never be accepted,” he said.

Published in Dawn, Aug 2nd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TTP footholds
Updated 02 Aug, 2025

TTP footholds

While terrorism issue must be taken up with Afghanistan, local responses should ensure thorough CT actions so KP doesn't suffer endlessly.
USC’s closure
02 Aug, 2025

USC’s closure

TO many, the closure of the state-owned utility stores highlights the failure of successive governments to reform...
Going nowhere
02 Aug, 2025

Going nowhere

THE Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway seems to be paved with broken promises and not much else. No matter how many times the...
New Pak-US era?
Updated 01 Aug, 2025

New Pak-US era?

This surprise turn in bilateral relations should send a positive signal to foreign investors.
Hasty disqualifications
01 Aug, 2025

Hasty disqualifications

THERE were no surprises here. Earlier this week, four lawmakers associated with the PTI, including the leader of the...
Selfless act
01 Aug, 2025

Selfless act

EVEN in death, some courageously choose to offer others a second chance at life. The recent example of 23-year-old...