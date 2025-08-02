Haripur police arrest suspect in young man’s gang rape after honey trap

The Haripur Police on Friday arrested a suspect in a honey-trap case that involved the gang rape of a young man after luring him.

The incident occurred within the limits of Haripur’s City Police Station on Wednesday, and a first information report (FIR) was lodged upon the victim’s complaint under Sections 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person) and 375A (gang rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Shaukat Ali, a muharrar at the police station, told Dawn.com: “One suspect has been arrested and raids are underway to apprehend the other two.

“The victim said in his statement that he had struck up a friendship with a girl, who called him from Abbottabad to meet her in Haripur.”

The FIR said that when the young man reached the location where he was called, “three men caught me and beat me up. They took me to one side of the orchard by gunpoint and then forcibly took off my clothes, forcing themselves upon me turn by turn while the third person was recording videos of the ordeal.”

The complainant said the culprits also took away his mobile phone, gifts he brought for the girl and Rs35,000 in cash.

Earlier this week, Bahawalnagar police claimed to have busted a honey-trap gang allegedly involved in the kidnapping, torture, extortion and murder of teenagers by misusing TikTok profiles of female university students and arrested three of its members.

The investigation team told Dawn.com that a 19-year-old boy was lured and later killed by the gang. The investigation led to the arrest of the gang’s suspected ringleader.

The gang reportedly used the TikTok IDs of various university girls to lure young victims. Investigators said the suspects first gained the trust of these students and then misused their social media identities.