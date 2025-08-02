E-Paper | August 02, 2025

Haripur police arrest suspect in young man’s gang rape after honey trap

Umar Bacha Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 12:44am

The Haripur Police on Friday arrested a suspect in a honey-trap case that involved the gang rape of a young man after luring him.

The incident occurred within the limits of Haripur’s City Police Station on Wednesday, and a first information report (FIR) was lodged upon the victim’s complaint under Sections 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person) and 375A (gang rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Shaukat Ali, a muharrar at the police station, told Dawn.com: “One suspect has been arrested and raids are underway to apprehend the other two.

“The victim said in his statement that he had struck up a friendship with a girl, who called him from Abbottabad to meet her in Haripur.”

The FIR said that when the young man reached the location where he was called, “three men caught me and beat me up. They took me to one side of the orchard by gunpoint and then forcibly took off my clothes, forcing themselves upon me turn by turn while the third person was recording videos of the ordeal.”

The complainant said the culprits also took away his mobile phone, gifts he brought for the girl and Rs35,000 in cash.

Earlier this week, Bahawalnagar police claimed to have busted a honey-trap gang allegedly involved in the kidnapping, torture, extortion and murder of teenagers by misusing TikTok profiles of female university students and arrested three of its members.

The investigation team told Dawn.com that a 19-year-old boy was lured and later killed by the gang. The investigation led to the arrest of the gang’s suspected ringleader.

The gang reportedly used the TikTok IDs of various university girls to lure young victims. Investigators said the suspects first gained the trust of these students and then misused their social media identities.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New Pak-US era?
Updated 01 Aug, 2025

New Pak-US era?

This surprise turn in bilateral relations should send a positive signal to foreign investors.
Hasty disqualifications
01 Aug, 2025

Hasty disqualifications

THERE were no surprises here. Earlier this week, four lawmakers associated with the PTI, including the leader of the...
Selfless act
01 Aug, 2025

Selfless act

EVEN in death, some courageously choose to offer others a second chance at life. The recent example of 23-year-old...
Sugar politics
Updated 31 Jul, 2025

Sugar politics

The state has yet again failed to regulate the markets and shield the consumers.
Arbaeen travel ban
31 Jul, 2025

Arbaeen travel ban

THE government’s decision to ban travel to Iraq via Iran by the land route for Arbaeen seems both abrupt and...
Betrayed citizens
31 Jul, 2025

Betrayed citizens

THE measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable members — and by that measure, Pakistan is failing...