E-Paper | July 31, 2025

23 injured in Saudi amusement park accident: reports

AFP Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 07:20pm
People ride the “360 Degrees” fairground ride in Taif, Saudi Arabia just before it snapped and fell to the ground on July 30. — DawnNewsTV
People ride the “360 Degrees” fairground ride in Taif, Saudi Arabia just before it snapped and fell to the ground on July 30. — DawnNewsTV

At least 23 people were injured when a fairground attraction in Saudi Arabia snapped mid-ride, sending its full carousel plunging to the ground, local media reported on Thursday.

Footage circulating online showed the “360 Degrees” ride breaking in half, with the circular carousel crashing down from a height of several metres.

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV channel reported 23 injured, four of them seriously, in the accident on Wednesday.

The amusement park in Taif, southwest Saudi Arabia, has been closed and an investigation is underway, Al Arabiya added.

Saudi Arabia has been building multiple leisure and entertainment attractions as the long-cloistered desert country seeks to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

Among its so-called giga-projects is Qiddiya near Riyadh, billed as an “entertainment city” of theme parks and a motorsports racetrack.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sugar politics
Updated 31 Jul, 2025

Sugar politics

The state has yet again failed to regulate the markets and shield the consumers.
Arbaeen travel ban
31 Jul, 2025

Arbaeen travel ban

THE government’s decision to ban travel to Iraq via Iran by the land route for Arbaeen seems both abrupt and...
Betrayed citizens
31 Jul, 2025

Betrayed citizens

THE measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable members — and by that measure, Pakistan is failing...
Faulty narrative
Updated 30 Jul, 2025

Faulty narrative

It is unfortunate that jingoism, radical religious nationalism and arrogance seem to be the current driving forces of Indian policy towards Pakistan.
Tirah disturbances
30 Jul, 2025

Tirah disturbances

A SERIES of events has shaken residents in the already restive Tirah Valley in recent days. On Saturday, a minor ...
Selling people
30 Jul, 2025

Selling people

MODERN bondage, or human trafficking, is among the gravest violations of human rights. In socioeconomically...