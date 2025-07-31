E-Paper | July 31, 2025

Fresh flood rips through GB’s Ishkoman valley

Jamil Nagri Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 07:46am
ghizer: Shops in Faizabad village, which were destroyed by the flash flood.—Dawn
ghizer: Shops in Faizabad village, which were destroyed by the flash flood.—Dawn

GILGIT: A cloudburst-induced flood swept through the Ishkoman valley of Ghi­zer district on Wedne­sday, damaging dozens of homes, shops and critical infrastructure, including a power station, the Gilgit-Baltistan Disa­ster Manage­ment Aut­h­ority (GBDMA) said.

According to the GBDMA, flash floods occurred in eight various places in Faizabad and Dadaabad villages.

The authority reported the flash flood completely destroyed 22 homes and 18 shops, while 42 homes were partially damaged and floodwaters entered another 65.

Thousands of kanals of agr­i­cultural land, orcha­rds, and forests suffered da­m­a­ge, alongside two timber factories, a pair of gar­ages, a Jamaat Khana, and the DJ High School building.

Additionally, a two-kilometer stretch of the main road and a three-kilometer water channel serving a powerhouse were affected, as well as numerous livestock, cattle sheds, and 18 irrigation channels.

The floodwaters also struck eight motorcycles and six cars. The flood also damaged the water channel for the main power station and disrupted telephone and mobile networks in the area.

Many affected families have been shifted to safer areas while officials have begun assessing the damages.

A complete assessment of the disaster will be possible in the coming days, officials said.

“The communication is cut off; therefore, it is difficult to know the damages,” Yaqoob Tai, a local resident of Ghizer, told Dawn.

Experts said GB has experienced unprecedented disasters this year, noting that the frequency of cloudburst-triggered floods, glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs) and rapid glacier melting has increased.

At least 10 people have died and 12 tourists have gone missing in various recent events across the region.

The Babusar valley and Thore in Diamer have been the worst-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­m­e­­nt issued an alert warning of more potential flooding.

The department said a wet spell is likely to affect GB in the current week, with scattered rain, thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls expected.

It warned that the weather increases the risk of Glofs, flash floods and landslides in the region’s vulnerable glaciated areas.

The PMD suggested all concerned authorities “remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation”.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sugar politics
31 Jul, 2025

Sugar politics

THE revelation by the auditor general of Pakistan that the sugar mill owners have stashed away a staggering Rs300bn...
Arbaeen travel ban
31 Jul, 2025

Arbaeen travel ban

THE government’s decision to ban travel to Iraq via Iran by the land route for Arbaeen seems both abrupt and...
Betrayed citizens
31 Jul, 2025

Betrayed citizens

THE measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable members — and by that measure, Pakistan is failing...
Faulty narrative
Updated 30 Jul, 2025

Faulty narrative

It is unfortunate that jingoism, radical religious nationalism and arrogance seem to be the current driving forces of Indian policy towards Pakistan.
Tirah disturbances
30 Jul, 2025

Tirah disturbances

A SERIES of events has shaken residents in the already restive Tirah Valley in recent days. On Saturday, a minor ...
Selling people
30 Jul, 2025

Selling people

MODERN bondage, or human trafficking, is among the gravest violations of human rights. In socioeconomically...