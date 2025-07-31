Fresh flood rips through GB’s Ishkoman valley

GILGIT: A cloudburst-induced flood swept through the Ishkoman valley of Ghi­zer district on Wedne­sday, damaging dozens of homes, shops and critical infrastructure, including a power station, the Gilgit-Baltistan Disa­ster Manage­ment Aut­h­ority (GBDMA) said.

According to the GBDMA, flash floods occurred in eight various places in Faizabad and Dadaabad villages.

The authority reported the flash flood completely destroyed 22 homes and 18 shops, while 42 homes were partially damaged and floodwaters entered another 65.

Thousands of kanals of agr­i­cultural land, orcha­rds, and forests suffered da­m­a­ge, alongside two timber factories, a pair of gar­ages, a Jamaat Khana, and the DJ High School building.

Additionally, a two-kilometer stretch of the main road and a three-kilometer water channel serving a powerhouse were affected, as well as numerous livestock, cattle sheds, and 18 irrigation channels.

The floodwaters also struck eight motorcycles and six cars. The flood also damaged the water channel for the main power station and disrupted telephone and mobile networks in the area.

Many affected families have been shifted to safer areas while officials have begun assessing the damages.

A complete assessment of the disaster will be possible in the coming days, officials said.

“The communication is cut off; therefore, it is difficult to know the damages,” Yaqoob Tai, a local resident of Ghizer, told Dawn.

Experts said GB has experienced unprecedented disasters this year, noting that the frequency of cloudburst-triggered floods, glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs) and rapid glacier melting has increased.

At least 10 people have died and 12 tourists have gone missing in various recent events across the region.

The Babusar valley and Thore in Diamer have been the worst-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­m­e­­nt issued an alert warning of more potential flooding.

The department said a wet spell is likely to affect GB in the current week, with scattered rain, thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls expected.

It warned that the weather increases the risk of Glofs, flash floods and landslides in the region’s vulnerable glaciated areas.

The PMD suggested all concerned authorities “remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation”.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2025