E-Paper | June 28, 2025

France bans smoking on beaches, in parks and bus shelters

AFP Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 02:53pm
This photograph shows a cigarette on a beach in Saint-Nic, western France, on June 24. — AFP
This photograph shows a cigarette on a beach in Saint-Nic, western France, on June 24. — AFP

France will ban smoking on beaches and in parks, public gardens and bus shelters from Sunday, the government said.

The decree, published in the official government gazette on Saturday, will also ban smoking outside libraries, swimming pools and schools, and is aimed at protecting children from passive smoking.

The decree did not mention electronic cigarettes. Violators of the ban will face a fine of €135 (Rs44,849).

“Tobacco must disappear from places where there are children,” Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin had said in May, underscoring “the right of children to breathe pure air”.

Cafe terraces are excluded from the ban.

Some 75,000 people are estimated to die from tobacco-related complications each year in France.

According to a recent opinion survey, six out of 10 French people (62 per cent) favour a smoking ban in public places.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Same tune
Updated 28 Jun, 2025

Same tune

PAKISTAN’S Rs17.6tr ‘austerity’ budget for FY26, passed by the National Assembly on Thursday, focuses ...
Petty behaviour
28 Jun, 2025

Petty behaviour

THOUGH India’s narrative linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam terrorist attack has largely failed to find any takers ...
Wasted history
28 Jun, 2025

Wasted history

PRECIOUS little has been done to reverse the sliding fortunes of our syncretic inheritance. While, historically,...
Vigilance needed
Updated 27 Jun, 2025

Vigilance needed

There must be zero tolerance for hate speech both in the real and virtual worlds.
Vaccine backslide
27 Jun, 2025

Vaccine backslide

THE findings of a landmark study in The Lancet offer a nuanced verdict on half a century of childhood immunisation....
System shock
27 Jun, 2025

System shock

THE level of hysterical Islamophobia propagated through mainstream Western media and global social media by both...