Chaos in Punjab PA as lawmakers come to blows

THIS screengrab shows Khalid Nisar Dogar (centre) striking Ehsaan Riaz during Monday’s proceedings.

• PTI’s Khalid Dogar suspended for slapping treasury MPA; Sheikh Imtiaz punished for ‘pointing out quorum’

• Opposition lawmakers ‘accosted’ by two unidentified men on assembly premises after addressing presser

• ECP disqualifies three PTI lawmakers following their conviction in May 9 cases

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday desc­e­nded into chaos, mar­ked by physical altercations, walkouts by the opposition, and heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition lawmakers over alleged political victimisation as well as the arrest of PTI opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar following his conviction in a May 9 case.

The session was abruptly disrupted when oppo­sition member Kha­l­id Nisar Dogar slapped treasury MPA Ehsaan Riaz during a discussion bet­ween Deputy Opp­osition Leader Moin Qur­eshi and Acting Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar.

At this, Law Minister Sohaib Bherth, Ashiq Kirmani, and Moin Qureshi attempted to intervene. The scuffle reportedly began due to an exchange of harsh words between Mr Riaz and Mr Dogar, with provincial minister Zeeshan Rafiq also getting involved. The MPAs from both sides were seen slapping each other, leading to a “flurry of slaps”. The acting spea­ker adjou­rned the session for five minutes to de-escalate the situation, but it took more than an hour to finally resu­me proceedings.

Following the altercation, opposition members staged their first walkout and protested in the asse­mbly compound, chanting anti-government slogans and demanding the rele­ase of the PTI founder and the opposition leader.

‘Heated exchange of words’

Earlier, a heated exch­ange of words took place when opposition member Rana Shahbaz held a copy of the Holy Quran in his hand while speaking about alleged false cases filed against him. The speaker rebuked Mr Shahbaz for the act, as the PTI leader claimed he had been falsely implicated in terrorism cases registered at five police stations in three cities.

Law Minister Sohaib Bherth later expre­ssed reg­ret over the use of the Holy Quran in such a manner, urging the need for dialogue to resolve such issues.

The session also witnessed a fiery debate regarding the arrest of Oppos­ition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar.

Opposition members, including Tayyab Rashid, strongly condemned the arrest, calling it a violation of law and an attack on democracy, while claiming that the punishment was meted out for ‘exposing corruption’.

In response, Minister for Parlia­m­entary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Reh­man asserted that the opposition leader’s conviction was a court decision and not a political vendetta, as he alluded to the role of Mr Bhachar in the May 9 violence.

He also highlighted the government’s efforts to control inflation and accused the opposition of destabilising the country.

Ali Imtiaz Warraich from the opposition decried the labelling of political opponents, including those with health issues, as terrorists.

The atmosphere in the provincial assembly remained tense due to escalating political tension, with the op­­p­osition continuing its protest.

The ac­­ting speaker held two meetings with the senior members of the treasury and the opposition before resuming the proceedings after over an hour.

The chair suspended Mr Dogar for 15 sittings and later also Sheikh Imtiaz, who pointed out the quorum during the proceedings, as the opposition walked out of the house again.

The second walkout was prompted by the suspension of Mr Imtiaz.

Later, some MPAs came face to face again after two unknown persons clashed with opposition members as they were leaving the press hall after a press conference.

Following the clash, the two men also hurled abuses at opposition members. Assembly security staff arrived on time and separated the two sides.

It was alleged that the two unknown persons, who escaped after abusing the opposition MPAs, were the staff of some treasury members.

PTI MPA Ijaz Shafi said that as the deputy speaker has left, the issue would be raised before him tomorrow to ban the entry of the accused.

ECP disqualifies lawmakers

Separately, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday disqualified three PTI lawmakers, days after their convictions by anti-terrorism courts in Lahore and Sargodha.

Those disqualified and de-notified by the election watchdog included Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha, and MPA Ahmad Khan Bhachar, leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Last week, the Lahore court had sentenced Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, while the Sargodha court had convicted MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha from Wazirabad and Punjab opposition leader Ahmad Khan from Mianwali.

All three were jailed for 10 years for their involvement in the May 9 violence and subsequently disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution.

Iftikhar A. Khan in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2025