Imran seeks IHC order for better facilities in jail

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has filed an application before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for better facilities in Adiala Jail, where he is currently imprisoned.

The application said the Adiala Jail authorities, particularly the superintendent, have consistently violated IHC’s earlier orders to provide facilities to Mr Khan in accordance with the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978.

Filed through counsels Chaud­hry Zaheer Abbas and Muhammad Usman Riaz Gill, the petition stated despite IHC’s directives and the Punjab government’s notification, jail officials have failed to ensure better facilities based on Mr Khan’s social and political standing.

The petition detailed various grievances, including the denial of visits by family, friends and legal counsel, disconnection from electronic and print media, restriction of phone contact with his sons abroad, and hindrance in accessing personal medical care and clothing.

Local judge issues notice to Adiala SP for not allowing ex-PM’s calls with sons

It also alleged deliberate electricity cuts to Mr Khan’s jail cell and instances of solitary confinement, describing them as tactics to pressure him politically.

Mr Khan, 73, claimed he served Pakistan as an international cricketer, philanthropist and as the country’s 22nd prime minister. Therefore, the denial of his lawful entitlements was not only unconstitutional but also a violation of human dignity and natural justice.

The petition requested the high court to appoint a gazetted officer to oversee the implementation of better facilities and submit weekly reports to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Islamabad High Court is expected to take up the matter in the coming days.

Adiala SP put on notice

In a related development, Spe­cial Judge Shahrukh Arjumand has issued a notice to the Adiala Jail superintendent.

The notice was issued in a contempt of court case for allegedly defying orders regarding WhatsApp call facilities and medical examinations of detainees.

During the hearing, lawyers Zaheer Abbas, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry and others appeared before the court on behalf of Mr Khan.

They claimed the jail authorities had “blatantly violated” the court’s directives.

The petition stated the court had earlier ordered medical check-ups and permission for WhatsApp calls between Mr Khan and his sons. But the jail administration didn’t comply with the orders.

The lawyers argued the jail authorities’ refusal to conduct Mr Khan’s medical examinations amounted to “deliberate disobedience of judicial orders”.

The counsel contended the actions of the jail superintendent amounted to contempt and fell under Sections 177 and 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deal with disobedience to lawful orders of public servants and furnishing false information, respectively.

“The jail authorities did not merely delay the implementation of the court’s order, they refused it outright, thereby challenging the authority of the judiciary,” the counsel argued.

Taking notice of the alleged violation, the court ordered the jail superintendent to submit a written response and adjourned the hearing till July 24.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2025