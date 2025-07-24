IHC suspends single-bench order to form commission for probing misuse of blasphemy law

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended a single-member bench’s order to the government to constitute a commission to investigate misuse of the blasphemy law.

Blasphemy is an incendiary charge in Pakistan, where even unsubstantiated accusations can incite public outrage and lead to lynchings.

Last week, the IHC gave the federal government 30 days to constitute a commission to investigate misuse of blasphemy law, giving the order during the hearing of a case seeking such a commission’s formation. IHC Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan ordered that the commission should complete its work within four months, while allowing the possibility for an extension.

Rao Abdur Rahim, a lawyer from the Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan, and others had filed an intra-court appeal against Justice Khan’s verdict. The case was heard today by Justices Khadim Hussain Soomro and Azam Khan.

Advocate Kamran Murtaza and others appeared before the court on behalf of Rahim. Asked how they felt about the decision, Murtaza argued that they had not been given a full hearing.

“There are four hundred cases and some cases are beyond the jurisdiction of this court,” Murtaza said. “Can a commission be formed in this case?”

He added that the court was giving orders “as though it was above the Supreme Court”.

The bench subsequently suspended last week’s order and issued notices to the parties.

During last week’s hearing, Justice Ishaq expressed concern over the disappearance of a woman named Komal Ismail, the elusive central figure linked to an ongoing blasphemy-related case.

During the proceedings of this case, Ismail had been identified as ‘Iman’, a shadowy figure who was allegedly involved in ‘trapping’ a number of those accused of blasphemy.

Earlier this month, the judge had ordered her CNIC to be blocked over her failure to appear before the court.