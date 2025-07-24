E-Paper | July 24, 2025

IHC suspends single-bench order to form commission for probing misuse of blasphemy law

Tahir Naseer Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 09:33pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended a single-member bench’s order to the government to constitute a commission to investigate misuse of the blasphemy law.

Blasphemy is an incendiary charge in Pakistan, where even unsubstantiated accusations can incite public outrage and lead to lynchings.

Last week, the IHC gave the federal government 30 days to constitute a commission to investigate misuse of blasphemy law, giving the order during the hearing of a case seeking such a commission’s formation. IHC Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan ordered that the commission should complete its work within four months, while allowing the possibility for an extension.

Rao Abdur Rahim, a lawyer from the Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan, and others had filed an intra-court appeal against Justice Khan’s verdict. The case was heard today by Justices Khadim Hussain Soomro and Azam Khan.

Advocate Kamran Murtaza and others appeared before the court on behalf of Rahim. Asked how they felt about the decision, Murtaza argued that they had not been given a full hearing.

“There are four hundred cases and some cases are beyond the jurisdiction of this court,” Murtaza said. “Can a commission be formed in this case?”

He added that the court was giving orders “as though it was above the Supreme Court”.

The bench subsequently suspended last week’s order and issued notices to the parties.

During last week’s hearing, Justice Ishaq expressed concern over the disappearance of a woman named Komal Ismail, the elusive central figure linked to an ongoing blasphemy-related case.

During the proceedings of this case, Ismail had been identified as ‘Iman’, a shadowy figure who was allegedly involved in ‘trapping’ a number of those accused of blasphemy.

Earlier this month, the judge had ordered her CNIC to be blocked over her failure to appear before the court.

Blasphemy
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice or spectacle?
Updated 24 Jul, 2025

Justice or spectacle?

Prosecuting them under standard criminal laws would have sufficed.
Privatising Discos
24 Jul, 2025

Privatising Discos

A TOP official of the Privatisation Commission has informed a parliamentary panel that the government plans to ...
Failed approach
24 Jul, 2025

Failed approach

APPARENTLY, Pakistan were weighed down by the promise they had made. Salman Ali Agha’s men kept only half of it ...
Shameful silence
Updated 23 Jul, 2025

Shameful silence

Instead of shielding Israel with euphemisms, the West must demand an immediate halt to this bloodshed.
Climate outscores play
23 Jul, 2025

Climate outscores play

THE alarm bells are getting louder. Even the country’s biggest sporting product is facing the impact of climate...
Obscenity law
23 Jul, 2025

Obscenity law

THE recent passage by the Senate of the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, which seeks to increase penalties for...