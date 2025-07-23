Lower Kurram and Sadda tribes sign year-long peace agreement

The tribes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kurram and Sadda regions signed a peace agreement on Wednesday for a year in a jirga held at the Sadda Frontier Corps Fort that was attended by many local notables.

In March, tribal leaders in Kurram district came to terms on an eight-month peace agreement ahead of Eidul Fitr. Violence stemming from decades-old land disputes had claimed at least 130 lives in the fragile district, with multiple efforts to establish peace between tribes. A ceasefire agreement was reached following months of conflict in January.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashfaq Khan, who chaired the jirga, told Dawn.com that after a long law and order situation in the district, the efforts of the administration, security forces, police and tribal leaders brought positive results and “a peace agreement was signed between the local tribes of Lower Kurram and Sadda for a year.”

The jirga was held at Sadda FC Fort between prominent tribal chiefs of the Ahle Sunnat and Tori Bangash tribes, including the participation of the additional DC, officers of the Security Forces Police and assistant commissioners.

DC Khan said the tribal elders inked the agreement in the light of the Kohat agreement, and all conditions of that agreement were to be considered.

He said the tribal leaders declared the move a “milestone for regional stability” and hoped for progress and long-standing peace. They also applauded the security forces, police and administration’s role and acknowledged their efforts, he added.

The residents of Topki, Sameer, Gosar, Amal Kot, Gharbena, Sangena, Kandezar, Mengak, Tangay, Manda, Marokhel and the suburbs of Lower Kurram and from Sadda, Kochi, Sateen, Shasho, Darani, Per Qayum, Sakhi Ahmad Shah, Mala Kaly, Chakai Kaly, Jan Haji Kaly, Malak Mulajan Kaly, Arawaly, Marokhel, Lower Mandori and adjacent areas signed the agreement unanimously.

On the occasion, DC Khan said the establishment of peace in the Hussain and Jamil valleys of Kurram district was possible only with the cooperation of regional elders, and the immense sacrifices of the security forces for peace in the region were highly commendable. He added that more steps would be taken for peace.

At least 10,000 personnel of the army, police and other agencies performed security duty during Muharram in Kohat division, with the restive Kurram district handed over to the army due to a slew of sectarian killings in the past.