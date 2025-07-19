E-Paper | July 19, 2025

Aurangzeb eyes ‘game-changer’ investment discussions with US

Tahir Sherani Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 02:58pm
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks in a video statement issued after meeting with US officials in Washington on July 18, 2025 as part of a round of trade talks. — screengrab via X/RadioPakistan
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks in a video statement issued after meeting with US officials in Washington on July 18, 2025 as part of a round of trade talks. — screengrab via X/RadioPakistan

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said the government aims to follow the ongoing trade talks with the United States by discussing investment, terming it a potential “game-changer” for economic ties between the two countries.

He made the remarks after meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer on Friday as part of a critical round of trade talks aimed at securing tariff relief and expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

“One thing we discussed was that we have to move beyond the immediate trade imperative, which is obviously very critical, but besides that, for the Pakistan-US relationship to be brought to the next level and bring in a real step change, [there is] an investment imperative that will hopefully emerge,” Aurangzeb said in a video statement.

“Areas [for investment] have already been identified,” the minister said, mentioning minerals and mining, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and cryptocurrency.

“We feel this will be a real game-changer, God-willing, in terms of the economic relationship between Pakistan and the United States.”

Aurangzeb added that both sides committed to begin their talks with trade and follow them through “very quickly with investment discussions between the two countries and real execution of the investment upside that is available, so that it becomes a win-win” for Pakistan and the US.

The minister termed his dialogue with Lutnick and Greer “very constructive”. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul, who were present during the meeting, accompanied Aurangzeb in the video statement.

“Positive progress over the last few weeks and months was reviewed. Equally importantly, we focused on the slightly outstanding aspects,” the finance czar said, adding there was a clear commitment from both sides to “get closure” on those items.

The minister highlighted that as the US was Pakistan’s largest trading partner, it was quite critical to move forward in the “same spirit” in which the recent discussions had taken place.

“In the next few days, we hope that the coming leadership-level announcements will reflect all the hard work and efforts that have been put in both by Pakistan and the US side,” Aurangzeb said.

Pakistan aims to finalise a long-term reciprocal tariff agreement that would prevent the re-imposition of a 29 per cent tariff on Pakistani exports — primarily textiles and agricultural products. While Trump has announced tariffs for some countries, talks with others are ongoing ahead of his extended August 1 deadline.

Earlier this month, the countries reached an initial understanding on a deal that could shape the future of the country’s key export sectors. A formal announcement on any deal is expected only after the US concludes similar ongoing negotiations with other trade partners.

A source close to the US administration has mentioned a further deadline: “The president wants concrete deliverables before the August 15 deadline. Countries that stall may find themselves on the wrong end of a tariff wall.”

A senior Pakistani official involved in the negotiations said: “We’re not here for aid. We’re here for serious negotiations and a possible deal. It’s about mutual benefit now — trade, not dependence.”

Behind the scenes, influential US-based businessmen with stakes in cryptocurrency and rare earth mineral ventures have quietly supported Pakistan’s efforts to gain greater access to American markets.

In April, the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) partnered with World Liberty Financial (WLF), a decentralised finance platform backed by US President Donald Trump. Earlier that month, a US delegation expressed Washington’s strategic interest in the country’s mineral sector.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak US Ties, US Trade War, Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Revamping the ecosystem

Revamping the ecosystem

Ishrat Husain
Key to high-quality performance of public sector institutions lies in attracting, retaining and motivating civil servants of high calibre throughout the system.

Editorial

Rain havoc
Updated 19 Jul, 2025

Rain havoc

Thursday’s events must be seen not as an isolated disaster, but as a warning of what lies ahead.
Shattered Strip
19 Jul, 2025

Shattered Strip

THE Gaza siege has now crossed 650 days and the situation continues to take one ugly turn after another. True, even...
Battling drugs
19 Jul, 2025

Battling drugs

PAKISTAN’s war on drug trafficking has been ongoing for several years. But the country remains awash in the ...
Soaring again
Updated 18 Jul, 2025

Soaring again

The lifting of the ban by the UK will lead to several welcome developments.
Terror in Kalat
18 Jul, 2025

Terror in Kalat

THE unrest in Balochistan is increasingly taking on an ugly and dangerous colour, with repeated, indiscriminate...
Economic exclusion
18 Jul, 2025

Economic exclusion

FOR all the progress made in Pakistan towards the inclusion of women across the sociopolitical divide, comprehensive...