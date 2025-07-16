Performance of ministries to be evaluated every two months: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the performance of ministries will be evaluated every two months following the determination of key performance indicators, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad, the prime minister said the ministries demonstrating strong performance will be commended.

“From this year, we will determine key performance indicators for the ministries to evaluate their performance every two months,” he said, emphasising that enhancing ministries’ performance was ultimately about delivery and service to the nation.

Expressing satisfaction over the stock market touching record levels this week, the prime minister said that the development reflected the positive business sentiment and that collective efforts were being made for the economic growth of the country.

PM Shehbaz also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in recent monsoon rains across the country. He especially regretted the incident in Swat, emphasising the need to take effective measures in the future to prevent such incidents.

Mons­oon rains in Pakistan have been linked to more than 110 deaths, including dozens of children, since they started in late June, according to government figures released on Monday.

On Tuesday, President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz reiterated their commitment to working together with each other for the country’s sake.

“The meeting involved discussions on the country’s political, economic, and security situation. The state of law and order in the country and measures against terrorism were also discussed,” according to a press release by the Presidency.

Last week, PM Shehbaz said that transforming the outdated system into a modern, digital and effective governance model is among the government’s top priorities, as economic development and prosperity are not possible without modernising the system to meet contemporary demands.