PSX breaches 137,000 points in intraday trade

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward trajectory on Tuesday to cross the 137,000 barrier in intra-day trading, amid continued investor optimism and improved economic outlook.

The benchmark KSE-100 index rose by 1,237.03 points, or 0.91 per cent, to stand at 137,739.56 points at 11:39am, from the previous close of 136,502.53 points.

The market opened on a positive note, rising by 1,205.1 points, or 0.88pc, from yesterday’s close to reach 137,707.63 points at 9:45am. It then dropped to 136,498.16 points at 10:15am before regaining its bullish momentum. The total volume of shares is 152m valued at Rs11.87bn.

The PSX has continued its upward trend from last week, crossing the 136,500 level on Monday due to value-hunting by investors and optimism over strong corporate earnings.

The rally was supported by active participation from local mutual funds and institutional investors.

A surge in workers’ remittances, robust auto sales, and improved foreign exchange reserves provided a solid backdrop for investor optimism, helping offset subdued participation and minor currency depreciation.

Workers’ remittances rose to a historic $3.4bn in June, up 8pc year-on-year, taking full-year FY25 inflows to a record $38.3bn — a 27pc increase over the previous year. The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves surged by $1.8bn to $14.5bn for the week ending July 4, marking a 39-month high.

The previous week saw the stock market continue its record-breaking bullish run, crossing the 134,000-point threshold amid strong macroeconomic fundamentals and persistent buying by local mutual funds.

