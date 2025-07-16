Sindh CM Murad approves Rs100m for hosting Asia Cup Wheelchair Cricket Tournament

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday announced a Rs100 million grant for the Asia Cup Wheelchair Cricket Tournament in major support for sports involving persons with disabilities.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s House, aside from the Rs100m grant, Murad also announced an annual grant of Rs15 million for the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC), along with a dedicated customised coaster (minibus) for the national wheelchair cricket team.

PWCC is the governing body of wheelchair cricket in Pakistan and a founding member of the International Council of Wheelchair Cricket (ICWC). It focuses on providing sporting and recreational activities for people with disabilities. The Pakistan Cricket Board has previously endorsed the achievements of the Asian champion Pakistan wheelchair cricket team, according to the organisation’s website.

The announcement was made during a meeting with the two-time Asian Champion Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Team at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister for Education Sardar Shah, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Sports Minister Muhammad Bux Mahar, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Secretary Tauha Farooqi.

The delegation included Rukhsana Rajput, President of the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council, and team captain Mohammad Zeeshan, who briefed the CM about upcoming international wheelchair cricket events.

“During the meeting, the CM was informed that a Pakistan vs Afghanistan Wheelchair Cricket Series is scheduled to take place in September 2025 in Karachi,” the statement said. “The Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted by Pakistan in October, with matches scheduled to take place in both Karachi and Hyderabad.”

Participating teams in the Asia Cup include Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, and potentially India.

The CM directed Sports Minister Mahar to immediately begin renovation and preparation work at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad, for hosting Asia Cup matches, the statement said.

“We are committed to ensuring the Asia Cup is held in a grand and dignified manner. Our wheelchair cricket team has made the nation proud, and we must provide them with the support they deserve,” the chief minister was quoted as saying.

The meeting underscored the Sindh government’s growing commitment to inclusive sports development, especially for athletes with disabilities. Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Team, having won back-to-back Asia Cup titles, continues to rise as a symbol of courage, determination, and sporting excellence, the statement added.

In December, the CM reaffirmed his commitment to inclusivity, urging the private sector and civil society to unite in creating an enabling environment for persons with disabilities.

Last year in June, the CM inaugurated a vocational training centre for persons with disabilities and directed the secretary of DEPD to run the centre effectively, adding that he would provide more facilities and equipment if needed.