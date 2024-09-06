Meet Haider Ali, Pakistan’s star Paralympian

Now at his fifth Paralympic Games, Ali hopes to defend his Paralympic title in the Men’s Discus Throw F37.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Twenty years ago, Haider Ali was a teenager from Gujranwala living with Cerebral Palsy. He didn’t know he’d be a Paralympic champion someday, but today, he’s going in to defend his title in the Men’s Discus Throw F37. The journey to this point has been a long one, but Ali has been well-supported every step of the way.

It was 2005 when Ali’s talent caught the eye of sports officials at a training camp in Faisalabad. After being classified for para sports by national classifier Dr Rabab, Ali was given comprehensive training as a track and field athlete, particularly in long jump, discus throw, high jump, 100m and 200m.

He made his international debut a year later at the 2006 FESPIC Games in Kuala Lumpur, bagging one gold and three silver medals. To date, that competition remains his most successful one. His coach, Akbar Ali Mughal, has been with him since 2006.

In 2010, the FESPIC Games were renamed to Asian Para Games, which Ali has competed in three more times since Kuala Lumpur.

In the 2010 Games in Guangzhou, Ali won a gold in Long Jump F37 and a bronze in 100m T38. In 2018, he won two gold medals in the Discus Throw F37 and Javelin Throw F37/38, as well as a bronze in Long Jump T37/38. He repeated his gold medal feat in Discus at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Haider Ali at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics after winning gold in the Men’s Discus Throw F37. — Photo via National Paralympic Committee of Pakistan

Ali’s success is a product of the National Paralympic Committee of Pakistan (NPC) investing in his development through professional coaching, both within Pakistan and abroad, including in London and across Asia.

“This holistic approach successfully prepared him for competitive para sports,” Imran Jamil Shami, NPC Secretary, told Dawn.com.

The committee offered crucial financial support to Ali, who was subsequently employed by the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company.

Paralympic success

Pakistan’s medal count at the Paralympics has been a one-man show courtesy of Ali, who’s won a medal of each colour.

His first was a silver at his debut at the Beijing 2008 Games in the men’s Long Jump F37/38 with a 6.44 metre jump. Tunisian athlete Farhat Chida covered the same distance, but because all six of his jumps were successful — compared to four of Ali’s — Chida won gold. The distance was also a world record for the event at the time.

Ali narrowly missed out on a podium finish after placing fourth in Discus Throw F37/38. He finished fifth in his heat in the Men’s 200m T38, and last in the Men’s 100m T38.

Haider Ali at the Beijing 2008 Paralympics. — Photo via National Paralympic Committee of Pakistan

London 2012 was the only Paralympics he’s left without a medal so far, apparently troubled by a hamstring injury.

At the Rio 2016 Games, he clinched a bronze in the men’s T37 long jump. Like Paris, he was the country’s sole participant and flag-bearer at the opening ceremony.

A recurring hamstring injury forced Ali to switch from long jump to Discus Throw, which has been his primary event in recent years.

Ali finally struck gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games in the Men’s Discus Throw F37.

“This gold is for the people of Pakistan,” he had said after the event. According to a 2021 interview with Paralympics.org, Ali said he hoped he would continue contributing to the para sport movement in Pakistan.

Now at his fifth Paralympic Games, Ali has made good on that promise as the country’s sole participant this year.

Since Pakistan made its debut at the Paralympic Games in Barcelona 1992, Ali has been the country’s most successful athlete.

Shami acknowledged Pakistan’s paltry presence at the Paris Games, attributing it to inadequate support and patronage from government and corporate entities.

“[There is] widespread misconception that parasports are merely recreational or symbolic, rather than highly competitive events held to the same standards as the Olympics, with strict rules and regulations governing them,” Shami explained.

Haider Ali (R) ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2020 Paralympic Games. His coach, Akbar Ali Mughal (C), and Pakistan’s Chef de Mission, Ahmed Shami (L), accompany him. — Photo via National Paralympic Committee of Pakistan

An additional challenge confronting para sports in Pakistan, Shami went on to say, was the inadequate accessibility of sport infrastructure. “[There is] an absence of domestically manufactured sports-specific equipment, such as specialized wheelchairs for various parasports,” Shami told Dawn.com.

Pakistan has a shortage of assistive devices, including prosthetic and orthotics, which are paramount for athletes with disabilities.

“Addressing these challenges is crucial to promoting inclusivity and advancing para sports in Pakistan,” Shami said.

While institutional changes will not occur overnight, Shami said the NPC is confident Ali will repeat his golden streak in Paris.

“While we have identified technical flaws in his throwing technique, we have worked diligently to help him overcome these challenges through intensive training,” Shami said.

“We now look forward to a successful outcome.”

Ali has the second best throw among today’s contenders, with a personal best of 55.26m achieved in Tokyo. Ukraine’s Mykola Zhabnyak marginally leads the field with a 55.71m PB.

Ali’s PB is farther than the national record for 55.10m made by Bisharat Ali in 2006.

According to the NPC, Ali was conferred with the Pride of Pakistan in 2021.

What is Cerebral Palsy?

Cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of conditions that affect movement and posture, typically caused by damage that occurs to the developing brain, most often before birth, according to Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms of CP vary, but may include muscle weakness, stiffness or spasticity; poor coordination and balance; difficulty with speech, vision or hearing; and delayed or absent motor skills development.

Ali, who lives with Cerebral Palsy, has weakness in the calf muscle of his right leg, which presents a physical challenge for him, according to the NPC.

What do para sport classifications mean?

Para athletes are classified into various sport classes in para athletics to ensure fair competition and equal opportunities for athletes with different types of impairments, the NPC explained.

The classification system allows athletes to compete against others with similar abilities and needs, providing a level playing field.

Ali underwent his initial classification at the 2006 FESPIC Games in Kuala Lumpur, where a panel of International Classifiers assigned him to sport class T/F-38, according to the NPC. Due to the combination of classes for competition purposes, he competed alongside athletes in both classes for an extended period.

“However, as Ali’s calf muscle power began to decline, the NPC’s chief classifier requested a review of his classification. Following this assessment, Haider Ali has now been reclassified to sport class T/F-37, which better reflects his current abilities,” the NPC said.

The main difference between Ali’s former and current classification is that F38 is a less impaired class compared to F37, with athletes having more control and mobility in their arms and legs.

Header Image: Haider Ali at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after winning gold in the Men’s Discus Throw F37. — Photo via National Paralympic Committee of Pakistan.