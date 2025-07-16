MNA Jamshed Dasti disqualified over ‘fake degree’

ISLAMABAD: In a reference filed by the Natio­nal Assembly Speaker, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tues­day disqualified member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti for holding a fake intermediate degree.

The three-member ben­ch was headed by Nisar Ahmad Durra­­ni, with Shah Mohammad Jatoi and Justice (retd) Ik­­ram Ullah Khan as members.

However, PTI has criticised the election watchdog alleging that it did not de-seat the PML-N president for submitting a “fake” consent affidavit, claiming that PTI MNA Adil Khan Bazai had joined the PML-N. The party claimed that a genuinely elected public representative and a staunch supporter of Imran Khan had been disqualified unjustly.

A three-member ECP bench declared Mr Dasti’s seat vacant after finding him guilty of submitting a fake degree. The bench ruled that the MNA had committed an offence pu­­nishable under the Elec­tion Act, recommending legal action against him.

It is worth mentioning that Mr Dasti, elected from NA-175 during the current tenure of the National Assembly, was a powerful voice against the ruling party in the House. Earlier this year, ECP had sent Mr Dasti’s educational credentials to the Karachi education board for verification.

Meanwhile, PTI Cent­ral Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram lashed out at the electoral watchdog for not de-seating the PML-N president over the allegedly fake affidavit regarding MNA Adil Khan Bazai.

He asserted that such desperate and “illegal” ac­­tions could neither sile­nce the voice of the people nor prolong the government’s grip on power, adding the rising tide of public dissent would soon sweep away their “unconstitutional” rule.

