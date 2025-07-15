Drone downed near airport hosting US troops in Iraq

ARBIL: A drone packed with explosives was shot down on Monday near Arbil airport, which hosts US troops from the international anti-jihadist coalition in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, Kurdish security forces said.

“At 02:20 an explosive-laden drone was downed near Arbil International Airport, without causing casualties or damage,” said the counterterrorism services of the Kurdistan region.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the drone, the second intercepted near the airport this month.

Arbil airport, which includes a base for the US-led international anti-terrorist coalition, was frequently targeted by rocket and drone attacks in previous years.

On July 3, authorities said a drone was downed near the airport, with the regional interior ministry blaming the Popular Mobilisation Forces for the attack.

The PMF — Hashed al-Shaabi in Arabic — is a coalition of pro-Iran former paramilitary forces now integrated into the regular forces.

