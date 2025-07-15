E-Paper | July 15, 2025

Drone downed near airport hosting US troops in Iraq

AFP Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 10:16am

ARBIL: A drone packed with explosives was shot down on Monday near Arbil airport, which hosts US troops from the international anti-jihadist coalition in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, Kurdish security forces said.

“At 02:20 an explosive-laden drone was downed near Arbil International Airport, without causing casualties or damage,” said the counterterrorism services of the Kurdistan region.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the drone, the second intercepted near the airport this month.

Arbil airport, which includes a base for the US-led international anti-terrorist coalition, was frequently targeted by rocket and drone attacks in previous years.

On July 3, authorities said a drone was downed near the airport, with the regional interior ministry blaming the Popular Mobilisation Forces for the attack.

The PMF — Hashed al-Shaabi in Arabic — is a coalition of pro-Iran former paramilitary forces now integrated into the regular forces.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Consolidating gains
Updated 15 Jul, 2025

Consolidating gains

It would not be incorrect to say that the economy is still just a shock away from relapsing into another crisis.
Second thoughts
15 Jul, 2025

Second thoughts

AND, just like that, the PTI’s ill-timed ‘Second Pakistan Movement’ seems to have been put to rest. The...
Wounded women
15 Jul, 2025

Wounded women

MORALITY is a woman’s burden to bear, and the chilling upsurge in gender-based crimes is a reminder of how...
Tax unrest
Updated 14 Jul, 2025

Tax unrest

Govt has a very poor track record of staying the course of tough decisions that affect the ruling party’s core political base.
Surging numbers
14 Jul, 2025

Surging numbers

PAKISTAN is running out of time — and space. Our population, now over 240m, continues to grow at nearly 2pc a ...
Media matters
14 Jul, 2025

Media matters

PAKISTAN’s journalists are no strangers to living dangerously. The Freedom Network’s new report, Journalism in...