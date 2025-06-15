3 brothers drown as car plunges into river in GB

At least three members of a family died and three others went missing on Sunday morning after their car plunged into a river stream in the Shinbar area of district Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rescue 1122 official Nizamuddin told Dawn.com that the family was returning from an engagement ceremony when their car plunged into a stream, resulting in the drowning of six people and injuries to one.

He said rescue divers had recovered three bodies, while a search operation was ongoing to locate the remaining three missing individuals.

Sajid Ali, spokesperson for the Nagar district police officer, also confirmed the incident and said the car was en route to Chalt Bala when it plunged into the river stream.

He added that the bodies were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nagar, while the injured had been referred to a hospital in Gilgit for further treatment.

The spokesperson identified the deceased as Ghulam Abbas, Sher Baz Ali, and Zohaib Ahmad. Those reported missing are Muhammad Hussain, Sharafat Hussain, and Aleem, while Kashif Hussain received injuries.

He said the three victims, who were brothers, were returning from the Bardas area after attending a relative’s engagement ceremony when the incident took place.

Many accidents occur on Gilgit Baltistan’s roads due to its challenging and treacherous terrain, which becomes particularly dangerous during harsh weather conditions.

The lack of proper safety barriers, limited visibility, and inadequate maintenance further increase the risk of accidents, making it one of the more hazardous routes in the region.