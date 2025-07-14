Thousands rally in Bajaur to condemn ‘lawlessness’

BAJAUR: Thousands of people from all walks of life on Sunday attended Bajaur Aman Pasoon (peace rally) to condemn lawlessness and targeted killings in the district.

The rally, which had been scheduled about a week ago and jointly organised by local politicians, elders, traders, and peace activists, later turned into a massive gathering. It was held on the main Khar-Nawagai Road outside Bajaur Sports Complex in Khar.

The rally was held three days after the killing of Maulana Khan Zeb, a renowned peace campaigner and central leader of Awami National Party, who was killed along with a policeman during an attack on his vehicle by unidentified assailants near the rally venue on Thursday.

The participants of the rally were carrying white flags and white banners inscribed with various slogans in support of peace, such as ‘We want peace in our area’, ‘Peace is our life’, and ‘Peace is our right’. They also chanted slogans against lawlessness and violence in the district.

Speakers pay tributes to efforts of Maulana Khan Zeb for restoration of peace

Some participants also held photos of Maulana Khan Zeb, Rehan Zeb Khan and other prominent deceased politicians, social activists and tribal elders, who were killed in the district during the last few years.

Besides strict security arrangements by police, cold drinking water and cold drinks were also set up by locals and non-governmental welfare organisations for the participants of the rally, believed to be the largest such gathering in the district.

The special assistant to prime minister on tribal districts, MNA Mubarak Zeb Khan; MPAs Dr Hamidur Rehman, Mohammad Nisar Khan and Anwar Zeb Khan; former lawmaker Guldad Khan; PML-N leader Shahabuddin Khan; PPP leader Sayed Akhunzada Chattan; JI local emir Sahibzada Haroon Rashid; JUI-F local chief Maulana Abdur Rasheed; Maulana Wahid Gul; Haji Sardar Khan; ANP local chapter president Gul Afzal Khan; Khar tehsil council chairman Haji Said Badshah; PTI leaders Dr Khalilur Rehman and Najibullah Khan Mamund; ANP provincial council member and elder brother of Maulana Khan Zeb Sheikh Janzada; PML-N leader and chief convener of Bajaur Amaan Pasoon Malik Gul Kareem Khan addressed the rally.

They expressed concerns over lawlessness and targeted killing incidents in the district, describing the current law and order situation as the ‘worst’ since the 2008 military operation. They said that the district had witnessed a number of military operations in different names since 2008.

They said that poor law and order not only made life insecure for residents of the district but also disrupted their daily routine.

“The present poor law and order situation and increasing targeted killings are not only creating an environment of fear and insecurity among people but also impacting trade, business and other activities,” they added.

They complained that people of all walks of life of the district had been crying for solid efforts to end lawlessness in the region, but both federal and provincial governments and relevant authorities failed to fulfil their responsibilities of ensuring a peaceful environment for them like rest of the country.

Speakers said that a number of people had been killed in different violence-related incidents over the past several years. However, they alleged that authorities concerned had yet to arrest any culprit. They said that people of Bajaur, once known for peace and beauty before 9/11, were tired of burying their loved ones and wanted an end to lawlessness and targeted killings.

Calling the rally the beginning of their efforts for peace in the district, they said that such peaceful gatherings would continue to pressure government to restore peace in the region. They urged provincial and federal governments to take serious and result-oriented steps to restore peace in the district.

They said people of Bajaur would stage a massive protest demonstration in Islamabad if they didn’t see concrete efforts to end lawlessness in the region. The participants of the rally also condemned the killing of Maulana Khan Zeb and termed his murder a great loss to Bajaur, especially peace narrative.

Calling him the champion and ambassador of peace, they said that his efforts for peace would always be remembered. They said that the rally showed that people from all walks of life were on the same page for restoration peace in the district.

All bazaars, trade and business centres remained closed across the district. Public transport vehicles also remained suspended on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2025