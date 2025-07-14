Russian couple summits Nanga Parbat without additional oxygen

GILGIT: Renowned Russian climber Denis Urubko and his wife Maria Cardell successfully summited Nanga Parbat (8,126m) in alpine style while also charting a new route for ascent. Mr Urubko, with his wife Maria Cardell, arrived at base camp on Saturday and scaled the killer mountain without using supplementary oxygen.

Karim Shah Nizari, a friend of the climbers, told Dawn that the duo successfully opened a new route via Diamir Face on Nanga Parbat. According to the Russian media, they scaled the mountain fast and light and returned safely to the base camp after the summit.

With this achievement, Mr Uru­bko has made 28 ascents of the eight-thousanders, with seven new routes opened and two first winter ascents, including Makalu in 2009 and Gash­erbrum II in 2011. He has also scaled all 14 highest mountains in the world without using supplementary oxygen.

Nanga Parbat is more southern and western than Pakistan’s four other eight-thousanders peaks, including K2, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I, and Gasherbrum II. Nanga Parbat, also known as the killer mountain, is situated in the Himalayas. During the ongoing season, at least 24 climbers, including five Pakistani nationals, have summited the peak.

Injured Polish climber

Meanwhile, a rescue team brought to Camp 1 an injured Polish climber who sustained a leg injury on Broad Peak on Sunday.

Waldemar Kowalewski suffered a fracture above Camp II on Saturday when a snow avalanche hit the trio during their rotation.As a result of the incident, Mr Kowalewski suffered a leg fracture at an altitude of 6,500 metres, while his two colleagues Jarek and Hassan surviving without any injuries. After the accident, a rescue team was dispatched to bring the Polish climber down to the base camp.

According to Karrar Haidri, the vice president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the injured mountaineer had been brought down to Camp 1 on Sunday and the rescuers were assessing the safest option for further descent. According to organisers, Pakistan Army helicopters will airlift the Polish climber from the Broad Peak base camp to Skardu today (Monday).

