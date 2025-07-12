E-Paper | July 12, 2025

Supreme Judicial Council dismisses 19 complaints against judges for hearing

Umer Mehtab Published July 12, 2025
CJP Yahya Afridi chairs a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council in Islamabad on July 12. — Supreme Court via author
The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Saturday reviewed complaints against different judges of the superior judiciary, “unanimously” dismissing 19 of them.

Earlier this week, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi called the SJC meeting to consider around two dozen pending complaints against superior court judges and a set of recommendations to streamline the process of handling complaints and to ensure transparency while probing allegations of misconduct against judges.

According to a press release dated today, seen by Dawn.com, the council examined 24 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution. It said, “19 complaints were unanimously decided to be filed while five others were deferred for the time being.”

The meeting was chaired by CJP Afridi and attended by senior puisine judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and Sindh High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar.

The press release also said, “The proposed draft of SJC Secretariat Service Rules, 2025 was approved by the council,” adding that the Procedure of Enquiry, 2005 and amendments in the Code of Conduct “needed to be examined from legal and drafting point of view” which required further deliberation.

The SJC had appointed Justice Akhtar as head of a committee to propose amendments to the code of conduct.

In February, the SJC examined as many as 46 complaints against constitutional office-holders, disposed of 40 of them, sou­ght comments on five complaints and as­­ked for further information in one case.

