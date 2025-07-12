‘Economic uplift not possible sans modern systems’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that transforming the outdated system into a modern, digital and effective governance model is among the government’s top priorities as economic development and prosperity are not possible without modernising the system to meet contemporary demands.

Presiding over a meeting to evaluate the performance of federal ministries, the prime minister directed officials to introduce reforms to enhance the performance of ministries and hire services of experts in every sector.

The prime minister formed a committee for recruiting the best workforce, aligning ministries with modern systems and improving governance through reforms.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Energy gave a detailed briefing on a system comprising experts for improving governance and implementing reforms.

PM tells ministries to introduce reforms to enhance performance; hire services of experts

The prime minister said the country could not achieve progress with a system that has been in place for seven decades.

He said the country has rich resources and its young workforce is the country’s most valuable asset, with many talented Pakistanis bringing fame to the country globally.

PM Shehbaz lauded Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Khan Legh­ari and his team for their efforts and emphasised that assistance from internationally renow­ned experts and consultants is crucial for system’s change, and introducing new thinking and governance methods through reforms aligning with modern requirements.

He said the energy ministry’s reforms, which brought about reduction in losses and saved billions of rupees for the national treasury, served as a model for other ministries to follow.

The PM directed the formation of a committee to finalise actionable proposals for restructuring other ministries and institutions in the light of reforms undertaken by the energy ministry.

The committee will also focus on recruiting the best workforce, aligning ministries with modern systems, and improving governance through reforms.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on profiles of the sector experts and the current working of the ministry under the established system.

Federal ministers Dr Musadik Malik, Ahad Khan Cheema, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Min­i­s­ter of State Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Chief Coordinator Moshar­raf Zaidi, and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

World Population Day

In his message on World Population Day, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the government is fully committed to a comprehensive, rights-based population agenda with a focus on equitable access of people to healthcare, informed family planning and strengthening systems allowing individuals to make choices about their future with dignity and autonomy.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2025