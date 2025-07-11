US stresses deeper trade ties at mango festival

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration’s point person for South and Central Asia, Mary Bis­ch­oping, on Wednesday emp­hasised expanding US-Pa­kistan economic cooperation, with a particular fo­­cus on Pakistan’s eme­­­r­ging critical minerals sector.

Speaking at the annual Pakistani Mango Festival, held this year at the University of the District of Columbia, Bischoping said: “Looking ahead, we are poised to continue growing our cooperation across a range of shared interests. On the economic front, we hope to expand mutually beneficial trade and commercial opportunities, especially in Pakistan’s growing critical minerals sector.”

Bischoping noted that US businesses were taking note of Islamabad’s reform agenda.

“We welcome Pakistan’s efforts to implement ref­orms that will enable private sector-led economic growth across numerous sectors. US firms seeking opportunities are drawn to a predictable and fair investment and regulatory environment. Suppo­rting these deals is good for bu­­siness — for both the Uni­ted States and Pakistan.”

The annual festival, which promotes Pakistan’s prized mango exports, has also become a cultural and diplomatic gathering point. This year’s event drew US officials, lawmakers, business leaders, think tank experts, journalists — and even some undeclared PTI supporters — all under one roof despite a tornado warning and torrential rain that caused the Potomac River to flood nearby streets.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Rizwan Shaikh opened the evening with humor: “Mango, a majestic fruit, seems to have magical qu­­alities as well. Mango and monsoon arrive together in Pakistan. Today, we brought the mangoes only — but the fruit brought the monsoon.”

Looking out at the stormy sky, he added: “We can see that mangoes have transported the monsoon to Washington as well.”

The event showcased signature Pakistani mango varieties — Chaunsa, Sindhri, Langra, and Anwar Ratol — alongside mango ice cream, mango kheer, and gift boxes, each including at least one prized mango.

Bischoping, while celebrating the occasion, also acknowledged enduring security ties: “As we pursue economic opportunities, we must also remain focused on our shared interest in counterterrorism. The United States and Pakistan share a common interest in combating terrorism, including threats from groups like ISIS, to keep both Americans and Pakistanis safe.”

