Injured Shadab and Rauf out as Pakistan announces squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Dawn.com Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 04:21pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh set to be held later this month.

Pakistan’s tour will be a reciprocal one after they hosted Bangladesh for three T20Is over the last two months, all won by the home team and played in Lahore.

According to a press release by the cricket board, Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the side in the T20Is.

“The three-match T20Is series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played from July 20-24 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka,” the statement said.

The matches will be held on July 20, 22 and 24.

The squad for the white-ball series against West Indies will be announced in due course, the statement added.

Pakistan squad

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wicket keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket keeper), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.

