Israel, Hamas hold indirect talks for Gaza peace deal

DOHA: Israel and Hamas held indirect talks in Qatar on Monday, according to a Palestinian official, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting in Washington with President Donald Trump, who is pushing for a ceasefire deal on Gaza.

The latest round of negotiations on the war in Gaza began on Sunday in Doha, aiming to broker a ceasefire and reach an agreement on the release of Israeli prisoners in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

A Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations told AFP a second session was held on Monday and ended with “no breakthrough”.

The Hamas and Israeli delegations were due to resume talks later on Monday, the official said.

Palestinian group’s response to US-backed ceasefire proposal, had ‘unacceptable’ demands, says Israeli PM

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the delegations had exchanged views on Sunday via mediators, with representatives of the two sides seated in different rooms in the same building.

Ahead of Netanyahu’s third visit since Trump’s return to office this year, the US president said there was a “good chance we have a deal with Hamas… during the coming week”.

“We’ve gotten a lot of the out, but pertaining to the remaining [prisoners], quite a few of them will be coming out,” he told journalists.

Netanyahu, speaking before heading to Washington, said his meeting with Trump could “definitely help advance this” deal after 21 months of war.

Netanyahu said he had dispatched the team to the Qatari capital with “clear instructions” to reach an agreement “under the conditions that we have agreed to”.

He previously said Hamas’s response to a draft US-backed ceasefire proposal, conveyed through Qatari and Egyptian mediators, contained “unacceptable” demands.

Two Palestinian sources close to the discussions had earlier told AFP the proposal included a 60-day truce, during which Hamas would release 10 living Israeli prisoners and several bodies in exchange for Palestinians detained by Israel.

However, they said, the group was also demanding certain conditions for Israel’s withdrawal, guarantees against a resumption of fighting during negotiations, and the return of the UN-led aid distribution system.

Trump is scheduled to meet the Israeli premier on Monday, the White House said, without the usual presence of journalists.

In Israel’s coastal hub of Tel Aviv, hours before the meeting, an AFP photographer said dozens of people including relatives of Israeli prisoners demonstrated to demand their release.

“President Trump — make history. Bring them all home. End the war,” read a sign held by protesters outside the US diplomatic mission in the city.

Of the 251 Israeli prisoners taken by Palestinian fighters during the Hamas attack, 49 are still being held in Gaza, but the Israeli military believes that 27 of them are dead.

Recent efforts to broker a truce have repeatedly failed, with the primary point of contention being Israel’s rejection of Hamas’s demand for a lasting ceasefire.

In Gaza, the civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed at least 12 people on Monday, including six in a clinic housing people displaced by the war.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean media are unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency.

Salman Qudum, who survived the attack on the clinic in Gaza City, said: “We don’t know where to go or what to do.” Qudum said the negotiators and mediators in Doha must “apply pressure” to secure a ceasefire “because the people can’t take this anymore”.

In a statement on Monday, the Israeli military claimed it had struck “dozens of terrorists, weapons depots, observation posts, military buildings and other terror infrastructures” across Gaza over the past 24 hours.

The war has created dire humanitarian conditions for the more than two million people in the Gaza Strip.

A US- and Israel-backed group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), took the lead in food distribution in the territory in late May, when Israel partially lifted a more than two-month blockade on aid deliveries.

But its operations have had a chaotic rollout, with repeated reports of aid seekers killed near its facilities while awaiting rations.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2025