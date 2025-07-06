E-Paper | July 06, 2025

Pakistan, Poland agree to boost trade, security cooperation

Iftikhar A. Khan Published July 6, 2025 Updated July 6, 2025 07:27am
The agreement was reached during the 9th round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Poland held in Warsaw. — X/@ForeignOfficePk
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Poland have agreed to enhance collaboration thro­ugh the exchange of high-level visits, parliamentary interactions and dialogue.

The agreement was reached during the 9th round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Poland held in Warsaw.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistani delegation was led by Ambassador Muhammad Ayub, Additi­onal Foreign Secretary (Europe), while the Polish delegation was headed by Secretary of State at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wadysaw Teofil Bartoszewski.

The Ambassador of Pak­is­tan to Poland, Muhammad Sami-ur-Rehman, and the Polish Ambassador to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, were also present during the consultations. The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The additional foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further broadening and deepening its ties with Poland in various fields, including trade, investment, energy, security and defence cooperation, science and technology, agriculture, migration and mobility and higher education. Regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe were also discussed in depth.

The two delegations found convergence on key issues and agreed to continue cooperation at multilateral forums, including the United Nations. It was mutually agreed that the next round of consultations will be held in Islamabad in 2026.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2025

