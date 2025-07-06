Punjab govt arrests 5 people, seizes 13 lions in province-wide crackdown on illegal owners

The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department on Saturday arrested five individuals and seized 13 lions after launching a crackdown against people illegally keeping the big cats without a licence.

A day earlier, a pet lion escaped from a home and chased a woman and two children down a busy street in Lahore. Police arrested three suspects who had fled from the spot, while the lion was confiscated and sent to a wildlife park.

A press release issued today from the provincial government said that the wildlife department launched a “major province-wide crackdown” on the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz against those keeping lions without a licence.

“This operation is being carried out under a zero-tolerance policy and has already led to significant progress,” the press release said, adding that authorities conducted inspections of 22 locations across the province.

“So far, the wildlife department has taken 13 lions into custody. Five individuals have been arrested, five first information reports (FIR) have been registered and two further actions are pending.”

A video shared by the chief minister’s social media team also showed a leopard being seized.

The press release said four lions were recovered in Lahore, with four individuals arrested, one premise sealed and three FIRs registered.

In Gujranwala, four lions were confiscated, with one FIR currently under process, it added.

Two lions were confiscated in Faisalabad, one premise was sealed and one FIR was in progress, while three lions were recovered, one person was arrested and two FIRs were lodged in Multan.

“The illegal trade of wildlife is intolerable and there will be no compromise on public safety,” Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was quoted as saying in the press release.

She said that keeping lions illegally was not only a violation of the law but also posed a serious social threat.

Aurangzeb stressed that strict enforcement of wildlife laws would be ensured and indiscriminate action would continue against individuals involved in unlawful activities.

“The wildlife department has reiterated that the law is equal for everyone and no exceptions will be made,” the press release said, urging citizens to report any illegal possession of lions.

Keeping exotic animals, especially big cats, as pets has long been seen as a sign of privilege and power in Punjab.

In December 2024, an adult lion escaped from its enclosure in another neighbourhood of Lahore, terrorising residents before being shot dead by a security guard.

The incident prompted the provincial government to pass new laws regulating the sale, purchase, breeding and ownership of big cats. The law now requires owners to obtain licences for the animals which are barred from being kept in residential areas.

Breeders have to pay a hefty fee for registration, while farms have to be a minimum of 10 acres in size.