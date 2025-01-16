E-Paper | January 16, 2025

Punjab cabinet allows keeping big cats at home

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 16, 2025 Updated January 16, 2025 11:28am

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet has approved a four-point agenda of the forest department, including the inclusion of “big cats” in Schedule-II of the Wildlife Act of 1974, says Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Keeping of five species of big cats – lions, cheetahs, tigers, pumas, and jaguars – have been regulated under the law.

“There had been no legislation for the past 70 years regarding the keeping of these animals, leading to their presence in homes. A strict ban has been imposed on displaying these animals on TikTok or other social media platforms. Violators will face legal action,” Ms Aurangzeb said on Wednesday.

The wildlife department will now issue a possession licence for these beast, with a fee of Rs50,000 per animal. Minimum standards have been established for keeping them, and they must be housed outside city limits. Owners will be given time to relocate these animals and failure to comply will result in legal action and FIRs.

Under the amended Punjab Forest Transit Rules 2024, checkpoints will be set up at key locations, and the transportation of forest products between sunset and sunrise has been declared illegal.

Forest officers have been empowered to shut down depots and impose fines for violations.

New Forest Depot Rules 2024 mandate that the establishment of depots requires approval from the divisional forest officer (DFO), and depot owners must get their annual registrations renewed.

The new rules prohibit establishment of sawmills or coal kilns within five miles of forest boundaries.

A special squad will be formed to ensure the implementation of the new regulations, replacing the outdated Forest Depot Rules of 2013.

“The new rules aim to prevent illegal transportation of forest products, promote transparency, and protect forest resources. Prohibition of transportation after sunset is a significant step toward long-term environmental protection,” the minister said.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Peshawar meeting
Updated 16 Jan, 2025

Peshawar meeting

Dealing with Afghan Taliban is necessary not just for internal stability, but to ensure that Afghanistan not isolated regionally.
Cyber circus
16 Jan, 2025

Cyber circus

PAKISTAN’S cybercrime-fighting apparatus is proving rather good at harassing journalists and remarkably poor at...
Anti-abuse action
16 Jan, 2025

Anti-abuse action

IN what is a social minefield for women, the Punjab police investigation department’s decision to deploy 1,450...
Missing justice
Updated 15 Jan, 2025

Missing justice

SC must at least ensure missing persons cases are heard with the urgency they deserve.
Racist talk
15 Jan, 2025

Racist talk

WHEN racist tropes are amplified by the expansive reach of social media, the affected communities face real-world...
Faceless customs
15 Jan, 2025

Faceless customs

THE launch of the faceless customs assessment system as part of the government’s Tax Transformation Plan is a...