UK re-establishing full Syria ties, FM Lammy says during visit

AFP Published July 5, 2025 Updated July 5, 2025 09:17pm
Syria’s interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa (R) welcoming British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Damascus, Syria, July 5. — AFP
Syria’s interim foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani (C-R) meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (C-L) in Damascus, Syria, July 5. — AFP
Syria’s interim foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani (C-R) meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (C-L) in Damascus, Syria, July 5. — AFP

The United Kingdom is re-establishing full ties with Syria following the toppling of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December, foreign minister David Lammy said during a visit to Damascus on Saturday.

“After over a decade of conflict, there is renewed hope for the Syrian people. The UK is re-establishing diplomatic relations because it is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians,” Lammy said in a statement.

The statement came following Lammy’s meeting with Syria’s leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus, the Syrian presidency said, in his first visit since Assad’s ouster.

Interim President Sharaa received Lammy alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to photos of the meeting released by the presidency.

The talks addressed “bilateral ties … and ways of strengthening cooperation, as well as regional and international developments”, Sharaa’s office said in a statement.

The Syrian foreign ministry issued a similar statement following a separate meeting between Lammy and Shaibani.

Syria has seen a flurry of diplomatic activity since rebel-led forces ousted Assad in December after more than 13 years of grinding civil war.

In May, Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra met with an official British delegation, the defence ministry said at the time.

In April, the UK government announced it was lifting sanctions imposed on Syria’s interior and defence ministries under Assad.

It also said it was lifting sanctions against various media groups and intelligence agencies, as well as on some sectors of the economy including financial services and energy production.

A month earlier, it lifted sanctions on 24 entities including Syria’s central bank.

Syria’s new authorities have welcomed the moves, which came as they seek to rebuild the country and reboot its moribund economy, both ravaged by the conflict and crippling sanctions.

