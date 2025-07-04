Pakistan through to U13, U15 finals at Asian junior squash championship

Pakistan continued their dominance on the squash courts as four players advanced to the finals of the 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Gimcheon, South Korea, on Friday.

Top seed Muhammad Sohail Adnan beat India’s Amarya Bajaj in three straight sets 11-5, 11-1, 11-2 to advance to the Boys U13 final. He will play against India’s Ayyan Dhanuka in tomorrow’s final.

Over on the girls’ side, Mahnoor Ali beat Malaysia’s Maisarah Binti Khairulnizam 11-7, 11-5, 11-7, and will play against China’s Yin. Z.

The Boys U15 final will be an all-Pakistan showdown as Ahmed Rayyan Khalil and Nauman Khan face each other.

Khalil beat Yuen Tsz Kong of Hong Kong in a commanding win of 11-8, 11-2, 11-1, while top seed Khan beat India’s Aryaman Singh 11-5, 11-1, 11-5.

In the Boys U19 semi-final, Abdullah Nawaz was outclassed by Korea’s Jooyoung Na who made it to the final with a 3-1 win, beating the Pakistani 11-7, 10-12, 11-2, 11-4.

“Best of luck to our finalists! May they bring gold medals to Pakistan!” the Pakistan Squash Federation said in a post on X.