Pakistan dominates squash courts as 5 players storm into Asian junior semis

Published July 3, 2025 Updated July 3, 2025 01:15pm
Pakistan dominated the squash courts on Thursday when five players stormed into the semi-finals of the 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Gimcheon, South Korea. — Photo via X/@paksquash
Pakistan dominated the squash courts on Thursday as five players stormed into the semi-finals of the 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Gimcheon, South Korea.

All five athletes had commanding wins over their opponents with 3-0 defeats. Meanwhile, Sehrish Ali was knocked out of the tournament after Malaysia’s Syaurah A Sufian defeated her 3-0 in the Girls U15 quarterfinals.

In the Boys U-19 category, third seed Abdullah Nawaz beat Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Kuen in straight sets 11-4, 11-6, 11-6.

Top seed Nauman Khan beat India’s Harshal Rana 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 in the Boys U-15, while compatriot Ahmad Rayyan Khan beat Malaysia’s Armann Merzha bin Ashraff 11-7, 11-3, 11-3.

Youngster Muhammad Sohail Adnan, top seed in the Boys U13, beat India’s 11-Abhyuday Arora 11-2, 11-8, 11-2.

Over on the women’s side, Mahnoor Ali sealed her spot in the semifinals after demolishing India’s Anika Kalanki 11-6, 11-2, 11-3.

