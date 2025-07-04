Aleema exonerates PTI from ‘minus-Imran’ allegation

ISLAMABAD: After claiming that a ‘minus-Imran’ campaign was underway, Aleema Khan has clarified that she meant that the government, not his party, was trying to isolate her brother.

“Minus Imran Khan is the government trying to minus him. Is it not minusing that they imprisoned him?”

Ms Khan made the clarification while speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after not being allowed to meet her brother on Thursday.

“Who’s doing the minus? Who’s in pain? If [the] government is not afraid, Imran Khan should not be in jail.”

She claimed her words were taken out of context by the media, adding that her brother remains open to any political resolution, but on his own terms.

Says her brother wants to negotiate with those who ‘Trump spoke to’

She then pivoted to her brother’s position on dialogue, saying he would only negotiate with Pakistan’s powerful establishment — the same officials she said US President Donald Trump has engaged with.

“Imran said that we should talk to those whom Donald Trump has been talking to,” Aleema said. “Trump knows that the current government cannot take decisions and there is martial law in the country.”

Another member of Mr Khan’s family, Noreen Niazi, reinforced the message, saying: “Imran Khan will only talk to those with whom Trump talked.”

When a reporter countered, saying that those in power have asked Mr Khan to speak with the government, Ms Khan was dismissive. “Why? When they don’t have any power and they know they are lost and dragged, Imran Khan will only talk to those with whom Trump spoke,” she said.

In the past, the PTI founder had signalled his willingness to negotiate with powerful quarters, but military figures repeatedly rebuffed his overtures. Famously, the military’s chief spokesperson demanded an apology over the events of May 9, 2023, when his supporters attacked military installations after his initial arrest.

But Mr Khan has refused, instead demanding the return of what he called his “stolen mandate”, and the provision of CCTV evidence to prove his party’s involvement in the targeting of military installations on May 9.

Aleema Khan had sparked controversy last month by claiming that her brother had been sidelined, following the unexpected passage of the KP budget.

“I think so he has been minused,” she had said when questioned whether Mr Khan had been excluded from the decision-making process over the provincial budget.

This was interpreted by many as an allegation against elements within the party. But on Thursday, she sought to dispel this impression.

She claimed she was only delivering Imran Khan’s message for members “playing on both sides”, suggesting that the PTI founder understood the pressure they faced, but expected them to stand firm or step aside.

She also expressed frustration with the PTI leadership for failing to organise protests outside the jail. Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2025