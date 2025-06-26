Imran sidelined by his party and family, claims Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has claimed that rifts within the PTI ranks have become so deep that the former prime minister Imran Khan has now been sidelined by both his party and the family.

“It is divine justice that the man who wanted to sideline PML-N head Nawaz Sharif has himself been abandoned by his party,” the minister said in a statement here on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan told media persons that it seemed that “minus-Imran” formula was now in effect. She was referring to the passing of provincial budget by the Khyber Pakht­unkhwa government without the approval of the PTI founder who has been in jail for nearly two years in multiple cases.

“Aleema Khan has been continuously conspiring against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and today, Ali Amin himself openly acknowledged these conspiracies against him,” Ms Bokhari said and added that had Gandapur failed to get the provincial budget passed as the province’s chief executive, he would have been constitutionally-bound to resign.

The minister said the group backed by Aleema Khan, along with PTI’s social media wing, was actively running a campaign against Gandapur.

“The PTI at the federal level is divided into three factions, while in KP, three different groups [of the party] are operating. One group is led by Junaid Akbar, second by Atif Khan, and the third one consists of members who have already rebelled against the party,” she claimed.

PTI: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf says the ‘imposed’, ‘incompetent’ regime and those who brought them to power have tried everything, but failed and will continue to fail in their attempts to minus Imran.

Responding to information minister Azma Bukhari’s statement, PTI Punjab media cell head Shayan Bashir said Ms Bukhari and her masters have already been permanently eliminated from Pakistan’s political landscape.

He said the defeated puppets, on the orders of their masters, were trying to create divisions within the PTI through propaganda to ensure their own survival.

“Instead of spreading rumours and using foul language, these foul-mouthed handmaidens of the mandate thieves should answer for the billions in irregularities and corruption in Punjab,” Mr Bashir asked.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2025