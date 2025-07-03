CJCSC meets South Africa’s air force chief to discuss defence ties, regional issues

Chief of the South African Air Force (SAAF) Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo met with Pakistan’s top military officer, Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday to discuss defence cooperation and regional security, the military’s media wing said.

“During the meeting, both sides held discussions on [a] wide range of areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press statement.

“The dignitaries discussed practical measures to further expand the level and scope of engagements between the two militaries. They also exchanged views on the broader geopolitical landscape.”

Gen Mirza, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving regional security landscape and highlighted Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and stability, the ISPR added.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented a guard of honour to Lt Gen Mbambo.

Meeting with PAF chief

A day earlier, the SAAF chief called on Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Chief of Air Staff Sidhu “emphasised the shared values and aspirations that form the foundation of the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and South Africa”.

He reiterated PAF’s commitment to bolster SAAF’s aerial combat capabilities through tailored training and capacity-building initiatives.

Lt Gen Mbambo lauded PAF’s robust operational readiness, its multi-domain warfare capabilities and its success in maintaining a credible deterrence posture.

The South African air chief articulated a strong desire to further strengthen and institutionalise the formal relationship between the SAAF and the PAF.

The discussions centred on revamping SAAF’s training regime. Lt Gen Mbambo sought the PAF’s support in developing a modern and comprehensive training framework, commencing at the academy level.

He also expressed his earnest desire for SAAF officers’ participation as observers in PAF’s major operational exercises.

Acknowledging the technical excellence and cost-effective maintenance capabilities offered by PAF’s engineering infrastructure, Lt Gen Mbambo also conveyed SAAF’s intent to undertake the inspection and maintenance of its C-130 fleet in Pakistan.