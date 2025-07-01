E-Paper | July 01, 2025

Cambridge offers students free resits for Nov exams following June paper leaks

Dawn.com Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 01:45pm

Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) has offered students to resit exams in the November session free of charge if they were affected by any of the three exam papers leaked in the recent May/June session.

The CIE board, which conducts O- and A-level exams, admitted last month that parts of its question papers for examinations in June had been leaked, and that said students will be given extra marks for those questions.

Just days prior to CIE’s admission of the leaks, a parliamentary panel was assured on that findings of the inquiry report over the issue of alleged paper leaks of O/A level would be shared after June 16.

In a post on its Facebook page on Monday, CIE shared an update for students who sat one or more of the three affected papers in the June 2025 exam series: Cambridge International AS and A Level Mathematics Paper 12, Cambridge International AS and A Level Mathematics Paper 42, and Cambridge International AS and A Level Computer Science Paper 22.

“The results for these syllabuses will be released as normal,” CIE said.

“We’re offering free syllabus entry resits in the upcoming November 2025 exam series for students who sat one or more of the three affected papers in June 2025.

“We have sent a message to all candidates and their families through schools and will provide further information following the release of our June 2025 exam series results,” CIE added.

“Candidates are asked to contact their schools should they have further questions, and thank you once again to all students and families.”

While the May/June session was ongoing, students and parents had complained of several papers being scheduled on the same day and demanded a revision in the date, claiming pressure on candidates who had to sit two or even three exams in one day.

