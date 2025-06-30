Six injured in Rawalpindi as roof collapses due to heavy rainfall

Six people were injured on Monday when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain near Rawalpindi’s Lal Haveli, rescue officials said.

According to Rescue spokesman Usman Gujjar, the incident occurred early in the morning near the Lal Haveli in New Sarafa Bazaar. The injured included three women and three men.

Four of the injured were provided first aid on the spot, while two otherswere shifted to the Rawalpindi District Headquarter Hospital. Their condition is said to be out of danger.

Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 control room received a call from near Lal Haveli to inform about the collapse of the roof, after which emergency vehicles reached the spot.

According to the caller, three people were trapped in the house. However, as per the rescue staff, no one was trapped in the house.

All the injured belonged to the same house and were identified as Muhammad Ali, 19; Akbar, 45; Easy, 27; Alina, 17; Two greats, 22; and Shabnam, 18. Gujjar said Easy and Muhammad Ali were shifted to the hospital and are currently out of danger.

30-day ban near Nullah Lai

Subsequently, the deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi put a strict ban on activities like swimming and bathing in Nullah Lai or its tributaries, considering the “serious” weather warnings.

In a notification issued on June 28, the deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, enforced section 144 in Rawalpindi District due to a prediction of heavy rainfalls, flash floods and potential urban flooding in the region.

As per the notification, strict measures under Section 144 will take effect for a period of 30 days from June 28, 2025, to July 27, 2025.

Activities like swimming and bathing in Nullah Lai and its tributaries in such weather conditions pose huge risks to human life. Hence, the deputy commissioner has imposed a strict ban on any recreational activity in Nullah Lai and its tributaries.

Dr Cheema also strictly prohibited unauthorised loitering, movement or gathering near the aforementioned water bodies.

“Citizens should strictly follow measures. Legal action will be taken against those violating the ban,” says Deputy Commissioner

An order to publish the notification in all government offices, courts and public places has been placed by the Deputy Commissioner.